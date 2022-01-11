NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS - LOUISVILLE BUILDER, DIVERGE HOMES, DEPLOYS MARSHALL FIRE RECOVERY PLAN

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30, the Marshall Fire swept across 6,000 acres of land and over 1,000 homes, devastating the communities of Superior and Louisville Colorado. After evacuating, Louisville residents Nick and Loni Jacobs anxiously waited to find out about their home. By sheer luck, their home was spared but so many friends and neighbors lost their homes.

Nick is the founder/president of Diverge Homes. Within days, he assembled a plan for the triage, demolition, clean-up, and rebuilding of his community. "We unreservedly love this community, and created a plan for our neighbors to safely get back on their feet. Our team is here for you and we are ready." says Jacobs.

One strategic member, Kyle Baber, of Carlyle Investment Group, has already started work. A subcontractor licensed in asbestos and hazmat material in Colorado, Kyle has 3 decades of experience with access to the manpower and equipment required for hazardous clean-up. "With the management support and coordination from Diverge Homes, we are ready to help. Regardless of what we encounter from the fire, my team is certified, licensed, and has the experience to ensure we deliver a safe site for rebuilding," says Baber.

The Diverge Recovery Plan has three components with stand-alone operational plans and dedicated managers. The first is triage, because going through the remains of a home after a fire is dangerous. Diverge is coordinating with Boulder County, local municipalities and charitable groups to provide equipment, PPE, and tools. The second piece focuses on demolition and clean-up. Diverge will coordinate with municipalities, FEMA, and insurance companies to complete this work on behalf of homeowners. Lastly, as the community rebuilds, Diverge Homes' existing homebuilding unit will perform turnkey design and construction.

"I want our community to know that Diverge Homes is mobilized, organized, and ready. We welcome any discussion on how we can help. It will take a lot of work, but I know the strength of this community, and I know that Louisville will be 100% back. This is our home and we are here to help you heal." says Jacobs.

About Diverge Homes

Diverge Homes is on a mission to rebuild America's small towns by focusing on small town infill. To learn more visit DivergeHomes.com/marshallfire.

View original content:

SOURCE Diverge Homes