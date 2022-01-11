MPE Partners Announces the Recapitalization of Inkcups

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") announced today the recapitalization of Inkcups (the "Company"), a global leader in the specialty printing industry, offering direct-to-shape ("DTS") digital printers, pad and tagless printing equipment, parts, service, and consumable supplies to a diverse customer base across the branded consumer products, e-commerce retail, and promotional products market segments. MPE's investment positions Inkcups for accelerated growth while ensuring the Company remains an innovation leader, an employer of choice, and a strategic partner for its customers.

MPE partnered in the transaction with Benjamin Adner, Inkcups' founder and CEO. Matt Yohe, Partner at MPE, said, "Since its inception in 2001, Inkcups has developed a reputation for superior product innovation, deep technical knowledge, and comprehensive aftermarket service." Michael Duffy, Vice President at MPE, added, "We are looking forward to partnering with Ben and the rest of the Inkcups team to accelerate the Company's growth by making continued investments in product development, customer support, and geographic expansion."

Ben Adner added, "MPE is a natural partner for Inkcups because they truly understand how to work with entrepreneurs and founder-owned businesses and help them get to the next level. Inkcups has great momentum in all product lines, and I am excited to collaborate with MPE to drive growth and capitalize on exciting industry tailwinds, such as product personalization and environmental sustainability, while continuing to offer our customers best-in-class products and service."

Akerman LLP served as legal advisor to MPE. Capstone Partners acted as the investment banking advisor to Inkcups, and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo served as legal advisor.

About Inkcups

Headquartered in Danvers, MA, Inkcups is a global leader in the specialty printing industry, offering direct-to-shape ("DTS") digital printers, pad and tagless printing equipment, parts, service, and consumable supplies to a diverse customer base across the branded consumer products, e-commerce retail, and promotional products market segments. For more information, please visit www.inkcups.com.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

