McDermott's CB&I to Build LNG Storage Tanks to Heat Homes & Businesses in Southeastern Wisconsin During the Coldest Winter Days

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott's storage business, CB&I, has been contracted by We Energies to design and build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks for peak shaving facilities in southeastern Wisconsin.

"Demand for natural gas fluctuates daily and seasonally," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "By storing LNG when demand is low, energy companies can ensure adequate supply when demand is at its peak—which are normally the coldest days of winter in Wisconsin."

Both facilities, slated for construction in Bluff Creek and Ixonia, Wisconsin, will each have the capacity to store twelve million gallons of liquefied natural gas and will be accompanied by an above-ground water storage tank for fire protection.

"CB&I built the first LNG peak shaving facility in North America which is still in operation today," Canals said. "Its construction dates back to 1965 and is a testament to the quality and longevity of performance that you can expect from facilities designed and built by CB&I."

Mechanical completion is expected in the fall of 2023—in advance of the winter peak heating season.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 59,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

