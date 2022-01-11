Leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph Platform Provider Stardog Names Taylor Roberts Chief Financial Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog , the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) platform provider, today announced the appointment of Taylor Roberts as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. With nearly 20 years of financial management experience, and a strong background in revenue scaling and organizational growth, Roberts will oversee the finance and accounting departments for Stardog. Roberts will report directly to Stardog's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kendall Clark.

"Taylor brings a wealth of financial expertise and strategic insight to Stardog," said Clark. "Given his success at Oracle, VividCortex, and MarginEdge, he will play a vital role in helping us grow faster than ever before as we execute on our mission to make our customers' data and analytics teams more productive, more innovative, and delivering meaningful business insight faster."

Most recently, Roberts served as CFO for MarginEdge where he helped raise over $20M of equity and grew the company's headcount by over 2X and revenue by over 3X. Prior to that, he led the Finance function through successful exits of AddThis to Oracle in 2015 and VividCortex to Solarwinds in 2019 where he also steered the role of HR throughout his tenure.

"I am delighted to join the Stardog team and help them capitalize on their tremendous growth trajectory," said Mr. Roberts. "I was immediately drawn to Stardog's innovative technology, aggressive growth plans, and dedication to helping customers speed analytics insight and reduce cost."

Using the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph Platform, customers tap innovations like explainable AI, data virtualization, reusable semantic data modeling, and scalable complex query performance. According to the results of a Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ Study (TEI), enterprises can realize up to $9.8 million in benefits driven by improved analytics insight, reduced DataOps cost, greater data scientist productivity, and increased revenue.

About Stardog

Stardog was founded in 2015 on the vision of powering the connected enterprise. Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology platform turns data into knowledge to enable more effective digital transformations. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90 percent by transforming enterprise data infrastructure into a comprehensive end-to-end data fabric. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data fabric that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com or follow them @StardogHQ .

