GSE Solutions, Proud Partner of NuScale Power, Collaborates on Energy Exploration (E2) Centers for Research

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, is proud to announce that our long standing 10-year relationship with NuScale Power has resulted in the delivery of their three Energy Exploration (E2) Centers which employ GSE Solutions' state-of-the-art simulation technology.

NuScale's simulator development team, in collaboration with GSE, created a custom human system interface that provides controls and indications between the models and the operator, allowing them to anticipate and manipulate the controls for the NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) power plant control room simulator.

The NuScale E2 Centers were supported by a 2019 U.S. Department of Energy grant to broaden the understanding of advanced nuclear technology in a control room setting and provide students, researchers, operators, and members of the public opportunities to engage in hands-on learning opportunities to apply nuclear science and engineering principles in real-world simulated nuclear power plant operation scenarios. Additionally, the NuScale E2 Centers provide a platform for communicating the importance of carbon-free nuclear power for attaining a safe, clean, and secure energy future for the U.S. and the world.

"The inherent safety and simplicity of the NuScale design has provided the unique opportunity to make quantum leaps forward in areas related to the operation of a nuclear power plant," said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. "GSE's capable and adaptable platform, technical expertise, collaborative culture, and dedicated customer support have provided NuScale with a powerful tool with which to demonstrate the future of nuclear power."



"We are honored to be part of NuScale's success for so many years. The launch of the E2 Centers, which utilize GSE's state-of-art simulation technology, is an exciting advancement of our relationship with NuScale and a big step towards making the NuScale SMR an operational reality" said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO, GSE Solutions. "The E2 Centers will accelerate the understanding of SMR technology while providing an engaging platform for learning about nuclear power's role in creating a safe, clean, and secure energy future."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

