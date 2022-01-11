The Fresh Market, Inc. Announces Appointment of Adrian Bartella as Chief Financial Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. ("The Fresh Market," "TFM" or the "Company"), today announced that it has appointed Adrian Bartella as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 17, 2022.

Bartella has over 15 years of experience leading finance and accounting teams, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Hudson Group, the largest travel retailer in North America. For the last nine years, Bartella has served as Chief Financial Officer for the Hudson Group. Adrian was the Chief Financial Officer at Hudson Group during its approximate $750 million IPO in February 2018 where he led the SEC registration process as well as the roadshow marketing process with institutional investors, and subsequently working with equity research analysts and presenting on quarterly earnings calls. He earned his education degrees in Corporate Finance from Europe University Viadrina in Frankfurt, Germany and his Graduate Degree in Commerce from Lincoln University in Christchurch, New Zealand.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very excited to welcome Adrian Bartella to The Fresh Market team," said Jason Potter, Chief Executive Officer. "Adrian has an exceptional track record in retail and finance and is a proven executive with significant experience in helping companies navigate the public markets."

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

