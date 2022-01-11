Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "January 2022 Update"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the November 2021 report from Desert Hawk Gold Corp. In November, Desert Hawk sold 158 ounces of gold, 163 ounces of silver, crushed 15,229 tons of ore, and they estimated 4,494 recoverable ounces of gold still on the heap leach pad.

The project expansion permit that Desert Hawk has applied for is still in process and they are still waiting for its approval. They have also been continuing their additional exploration and drilling program to increase the current gold and silver reserves for the project.

Notice of Distribution – In December 2021, American Silver, LLC, parent company to American Biotech Labs, LLC ("ABL"), declared a $0.13 per share distribution, which totaled $198,250 distributed to Clifton Mining Company, its largest single shareholder. For more information on ABL products, please see www.silverbiotics.com.

For additional information on the Company, please see the Company's website at https://www.cliftonmining.com. Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

