Bausch Health Will Provide Business And Strategic Update At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") will provide a progress update on its business and strategic initiatives in a published presentation designed to complement remarks that will be provided by management at 9 a.m. ET tomorrow, Jan. 12, 2022, during a fireside chat at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

"We are very excited by the progress we have made in our efforts to unlock value across the Company. We are substantially complete in our planning and preparations to launch the Bausch + Lomb and Solta IPOs, subject to market conditions and other approvals and factors," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health.1

The presentation is available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2022. A live webcast and audio archive of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements related to the anticipated timing of the launch of the Initial public offerings (IPO) for Bausch + Lomb and Solta. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result, and similar such expressions also identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are provided for the purpose of providing additional information about such expectations and beliefs, and readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the IPO transactions not being timely completed, if completed at all, including due to unfavorable market or other conditions; risks related to the receipt of (or failure to receive) the regulatory approvals required in connection with the transactions and the timing of receipt of such approvals; the possibility that the other approvals for or conditions to the transactions are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; changes in the anticipated timing for closing the transactions; business disruption during the pendency of or following the transactions; diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the ability to retain Bausch + Lomb or Solta management team members; risks related to the reaction of customers and other parties to such transactions; the impact of such transactions on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; the risk that the proposed distribution of Bausch + Lomb common shares to Bausch Health's shareholders does not occur in the manner or on the timelines anticipated or at all; and other events that could adversely impact the completion of the transaction, including industry or economic conditions outside of Bausch Health's control. In particular, Bausch Health can offer no assurance that an IPO of either Bausch + Lomb or Solta will occur at all, or that any such transaction or transactions will occur on the timelines, in the manner or on the terms anticipated by Bausch Health. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a possible resurgence of the virus and variant strains thereof and its impact on access to health care products and services, the availability and use of effective vaccines, the imposition of new social restrictions, disruptions in Bausch Health's supply chain and distribution channels or the ongoing macroeconomic and health care recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, certain material factors and assumptions have been applied in making these forward-looking statements, including the assumption that the risks and uncertainties outlined above will not cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

The Company believes that the material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable in the circumstances, but readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

