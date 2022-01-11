PIERRE, S.D., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the debate over K-12 curriculum and Critical Race Theory rages across America, the national efforts of 1776 Action and their '1776 Pledge' were given special attention by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in her annual State of the State Address on Tuesday.

In Annual Address, Gov. Noem Doubles Down on Anti-CRT Fight, Highlights '1776 Pledge' & Dr. Ben Carson

Attending as a guest of Noem, former pediatric neurosurgeon and Trump Cabinet Secretary Dr. Ben Carson was recognized "for his efforts to ensure that our kids and grandkids understand and love our nation's history and values" and highlighted as "instrumental in the work of 1776 Action."

Last May, Governor Noem became the first candidate for public office in the country to sign the "1776 Pledge" from 1776 Action, committing to "promote a curriculum that teaches that all children are created equal, have equal moral value under God, our Constitution, and the law" and "prohibit any curriculum that pits students against one another on the basis of race or sex."

Shortly thereafter, Noem co-authored a joint op-ed with Dr. Carson calling the fight to defeat anti-American indoctrination the "biggest cultural challenge of our lifetime."

Of the address, Dr. Carson said: "As patriots of every color, creed and background expose and combat radical curriculum, the parent-led movement to save our schools is winning. Fortunately, in their corner, they have leaders like Governor Noem who each day is walking the walk and taking real action on behalf of our nation's greatest asset – our children."

The "1776 Pledge" has now been signed by over 300 candidates and officials around the country, including Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, who recently rode to victory on the promise of banning Critical Race Theory and restoring parental rights in public education.

In working to fulfill her pledge to South Dakotans, Governor Noem has filed legislation to ban both Critical Race Theory and "Action Civics," which politicizes education by coercing students into engaging in extracurricular political action. She is urging the state legislature to take up and pass that bill this session.

Also in attendance of Noem's address was Adam Waldeck, President of 1776 Action: "In the fight to save our schools from radical political activists, Governor Noem has really become one of the most pro-active elected leaders in the country. She wants to ensure that students understand why, for nearly 250 years, people across the planet have strived to call themselves Americans. We deeply appreciate the legislation she's filed, and hope to see it become law."

SOURCE 1776 Action