$5M Donated to 34 Nonprofits Through the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards Program

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced the nonprofit recipients of the 2022 Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards™ grants. The 34 organizations — all of which are either Black-led or serve communities of color — work to address key issues in their local areas. Collectively, these organizations will receive a total of $5 million in grants to further their community efforts.

"Despite the challenges these organizations have faced in the past few years, the 2022 grant recipients have demonstrated incredible passion, perseverance and leadership as they have continued to enact meaningful change in their communities," said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. "We are inspired by the impact these organizations have on their communities every day, from providing essential items to those affected by Hurricane Ida, to enabling access to online education for students during the pandemic. We're honored to invest in the future of these organizations and help them grow their incredible impact."

From The Maui Farm in Makawao, Hawaii, to National Cares Mentoring Movement in New York City, this year's 34 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients span 19 states and 33 cities across the U.S. Precious Lamb Preschool, a nonprofit located in Long Beach, Calif., has been named this year's S. Truett Cathy Honoree. Each year, the S. Truett Cathy Honoree grant is awarded to an organization that embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Chick-fil-A's late founder. This year, Precious Lamb will receive a $350,000 grant for its commitment to enriching the lives of its families by providing free full-day, quality education and care to children in the greater Long Beach area who are experiencing homelessness.

"Precious Lamb Preschool positively impacts local families every day by breaking barriers to help end the cycle of homelessness," said John Howard, Operator of Chick-fil-A Long Beach, who nominated the nonprofit organization for a True Inspiration Awards grant. "Their work is truly inspiring, and this grant will help further their efforts to provide access to resources and support through a nurturing, whole-family approach that enables young children to thrive."

Each year, Chick-fil-A One® Members can participate in the selection process by casting their votes through the Chick-fil-A® App. This year, nearly 500,000 voted through the app to help select the regional grant recipients for the 2022 True Inspiration Awards recipients.

The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy's legacy of generosity and community service. Since that time, 204 grants have been distributed to organizations located across 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, impacting more than 2.4 million individuals. Individual grants range from $50,000 to $350,000.

The full list of 2022 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients is below. To learn more about the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program, visit chickfila.com/true-inspiration-awards.

S. Truett Cathy Honoree

Precious Lamb – Long Beach, Calif.

Top Category Winners: Hunger

Oasis – A Haven for Women and Children – Paterson, N.J.

Adventures to Dreams Enrichment – Long Beach, Calif.

East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) – Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Top Category Winners: Homelessness

The Maui Farm – Makawao, Hawaii

Project Hope Alliance – Costa Mesa, Calif.

Sisters in Christ – Raytown, Mo.

Top Category Winners: Education

The Bride Academy – Coatesville, Pa.

Leaven Kids – Fairfield, Calif.

Latino Student Fund – Washington, D.C.

Regional Recipients

Amen House – Georgetown, Ky.

Arc of Prince Georges County – Upper Marlboro, Md.

Behind Every Door – Dallas, Texas

Bloom Our Youth – Fayetteville, Ga.

Family Point Resources – Houston, Texas

Friends of the Children - Tacoma – Tacoma, Wash.

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta – Mableton, Ga.

Good Shepherd Youth Outreach – Federal Way, Wash.

Goodwill Industries of East Texas – Tyler, Texas

Greyston Foundation – Yonkers, N.Y.

Hunger Task Force – Milwaukee, Wis.

Legal Outreach – Queens, N.Y.

Lexington Leadership Foundation – Lexington, Ky.

Moving Everest – Chicago, Ill.

National Cares Mentoring Movement – New York, N.Y.

Redzone Memphis – Memphis, Tenn.

River City Community Development Corporation – Elizabeth City, N.C.

Tabitha's Way Local Food Pantry – Spanish Fork, Utah

Teach One to Lead One – Kennesaw, Ga.

The Little Bit Foundation – Brentwood, Mo.

The Road Home – Salt Lake City, Utah

The Stewart Foundation – Atlanta, Ga.

Thrive New Orleans – New Orleans, La.

Washington Family Hope Center – Joplin, Mo.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.



A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek's 2019 America's Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, including "The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand" and "Best Brand for Overall Experience". Additionally, Glassdoor named Chick-fil-A one of the top 100 best places to work in 2020. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

