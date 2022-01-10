VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Year-to-Date ("YTD") Highlights

Total net sales of $472 million , up $71 million or 17.7%.

All business segments reported year-over-year growth with Automotive Electronics up $38.6 million and Consumer Electronics up $32.3 million .

Onkyo Home Entertainment acquisition completed in Q3 of Fiscal 2022.

Company receives award from Stellantis for OEM rear-seat entertainment, estimated to be ~$125 million .

Remains on track with prior outlook and positioned for top- and bottom-line improvements Fiscal 2023.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced its financial results for its Fiscal 2022 third quarter and nine-months ended November 30, 2021.

Commenting on the Company's results and business outlook, Pat Lavelle, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall, we had a strong quarter, especially considering the ongoing impact of the global pandemic and industrywide supply chain shortages. We outperformed our plan, exceeding our latest projections for revenue, margins and operating income, and our outlook remains the same, provided OEM customers meet their projected schedules. The price increases we instituted last quarter helped drive sequential gross margin improvements, with a bigger impact anticipated in the coming quarter. The increase in operating expenses is primary related to the Onkyo acquisition, and an increase in R&D associated with OEM programs. We are delivering on several automotive OEM programs, with the big news in Q3, a new award from Stellantis estimated to be approximately $125 million. This brings the value of awards received over the past 2 ½ years to approximately $530 million."

Lavelle continued, "Last fiscal year, we had one of the best third quarters in our history. While we did not repeat at those levels, our future business is in a better position. Several OEM customers temporarily halted production given their part and chip shortages Sales would have been in line with the prior year had it not been for this issue. Our OEM program with Stellantis is shipping, Ford will begin shortly, and we have another OEM program layering on top of our core. Onkyo will be a strong growth driver for our CE segment, and during the quarter, we won a few projects for EyeLock, with more projects underway. Global supply chain issues will persist, but we have proven to be agile and have a strong foundation to drive top- and bottom-line improvements in the years ahead."

Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Comparisons

Net sales in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter ended November 30, 2021, were $191.9 million as compared to net sales of $201.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter ended November 30, 2020, a decrease of $9.2 million or 4.6%.

Automotive Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter were $61.6 million as compared to $61.5 million in the comparable year-ago period, an increase of $0.1 million or 0.2%. For the same comparable periods, OEM product sales were $18.5 million as compared to $14.1 million , an increase of $4.4 million or 31.6%. Aftermarket product sales for the Fiscal 2022 third quarter were $43.1 million as compared to $47.4 million , a decrease of $4.3 million or 9.2%. Driving the year-over-year improvements were higher OEM sales related to rear-seat entertainment ("RSE") programs, and higher sales of OEM automotive safety electronics products. This helped offset declines in the automotive aftermarket primarily as a result of chip and part shortages, and due to the fact that some aftermarket customers purchased products earlier in the year to avoid future stock outings.

Consumer Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter were $129.7 million as compared to $139.0 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $9.3 million or 6.7%. For the same comparable periods. Premium Audio product sales were $104.9 million as compared to $112.7 million , a decrease of $7.8 million or 6.9%. The year-over-year decline is primarily related to global supply chain shortages resulting in product backorders, as well as higher sales in the fiscal 2021 third quarter associated with the ProMedia speaker launch and new distribution channels. As an offset, the Company had an increase in sales of $7.8 million within the 11 Trading Company subsidiary ("11TC"). Note, 11TC began selling Onkyo and Pioneer products through distribution agreements during the third quarter of Fiscal 2021. In the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets of Onkyo Home Entertainment ("Onkyo acquisition"), acquiring the Onkyo and Integra brands, and set up a new trademark license agreement with Pioneer Corporation. The decline in Other Consumer Electronics product sales is primarily due to the fact that more people were staying and working at home during the fiscal 2021 third quarter, resulting in higher sales in that period.

Biometrics segment net sales when comparing the Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 third quarters, was relatively flat, coming in at $0.4 million and $0.3 million for these periods, respectively.

The gross margin in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter was 26.9% as compared to 28.9% in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter, a decline of 200 basis points. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by global, industry-wide supply chain constraints. On a sequential basis, when compared to the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended August 31, 2021, gross margin improved 90 basis points, reflecting some of the price increases instituted this Fiscal year.

Automotive Electronics segment gross margin of 23.8% as compared to 25.7%, a decrease of 190 basis points. The year-over-year decline was primarily related to the increased cost of materials and shipping, higher tariffs, a general increase in the cost of doing business, and costs related to new OEM rear-seat entertainment programs. The Company has worked to mitigate this impact and imposed price increases which helped offset the decline, but not all price increases took effect during the Fiscal 2022 third quarter due to required notice periods from OEM customers.

Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 28.3% as compared to 30.3%, a decrease of 200 basis points. The primary drivers for the year-over-year decline are higher container costs and surcharges, lower margins associated with the new line of premium wireless computer speakers, and distribution mix. Offsetting the declines were higher margins from products sold through 11TC, and the positive impact from price increases that were instituted to offset higher supply chain costs.

Biometrics segment gross margins of 32.1% as compared to 14.6%, with the improvement primarily driven by product mix, as the Company's NIXT product has generated higher margins for the segment.

Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter were $43.9 million as compared to $40.0 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period, an increase of $3.9 million. The additional expenses are related to the Onkyo acquisition, which was completed in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter.

Selling expenses of $13.9 million increased by $0.7 million when comparing the periods ended November 30, 2021 , and November 30, 2020 . This was primarily due to higher salary expenses and related payroll taxes, primarily related to new hires at 11TC and Australia Premium Audio Company. There were also modest increases in trade show expenses, website fees and travel as COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted. Offsetting this increase was lower commission expense which directly correlates to sales volumes.

General and administrative expenses of $20.0 million decreased by $1.1 million when comparing the periods ended November 30, 2021 , and November 30, 2020 . Salary expense decreased $3.1 million and professional fees decreased $0.3 million . These improvements were offset by higher occupancy and office expenses associated with the Onkyo acquisition, as well as higher bad debt expense, depreciation and amortization expense, taxes and licensing fees and insurance premiums, among other factors.

Engineering and technical support expenses of $9.7 million increased by $4.0 million when comparing the periods ended November 30, 2021 and November 30, 2020 . The year-over-year increase was due an increase in research and development expense of $2.1 million , related to both the Onkyo acquisition and OEM rear-seat entertainment projects. Direct labor and related expenses of $1.9 million was primarily related to the Onkyo acquisition as well.

Acquisition costs of $0.3 million increased by $0.3 million when comparing the periods ended November 30, 2021 and November 30, 2020 . Acquisition costs in Fiscal 2022 relate to consulting and due diligence fees for the asset purchase agreement signed with Onkyo Home Entertainment Corporation and the joint venture created with Sharp Corporation to complete the transaction, which occurred in the Company's Fiscal 2022 third quarter.

The Company reported operating income in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter of $7.8 million as compared to operating income of $18.1 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 third quarter, a decline of $10.4 million.

Total other income, net, for the three-months ended November 30, 2021, was a loss of $(38.1) million. The loss is due to an unfavorable interim arbitration award of $39.4 million relating to a breach of contract claim brought against the Company. Cash has not been paid out, but rather a charge has been taken. The Company is reviewing its legal options, including seeking reconsideration by the arbitrator of this award of damages, and, if unsuccessful, seeking to vacate, modify, or correct the award in the California court. Interest and bank charges declined by $0.3 million, equity in income of equity investees increased by $0.4 million, and other, net decreased by $0.4 million when comparing the periods ended November 30, 2021 and November 30, 2020.

Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter was $28.1 million as compared to net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $18.3 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period. The Company reported basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $(1.16) in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter as compared to basic and diluted net income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.75 and $0.74, respectively, in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter was $(24.9) million as compared to EBITDA in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter of $23.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2022 third quarter was $15.4 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter of $24.6 million.

Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 Nine-Month Comparisons

Net sales in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period ended November 30, 2021, were $472.0 million as compared to net sales of $401.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period ended November 30, 2020, up $71.0 million or 17.7%.

Automotive Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period were $150.0 million as compared to $111.4 million in the comparable year-ago period, an increase of $38.6 million or 34.7%. For the same comparable periods, OEM product sales were $49.9 million as compared to $32.5 million , an increase of $17.4 million or 53.6%, and aftermarket product sales were $100.2 million as compared to $78.9 million , an increase of $21.2 million or 26.9%. Automotive Electronics segment growth was primarily driven by higher aftermarket security products from the Company's DEI subsidiary, higher OEM rear-seat entertainment products resulting from new OEM programs, and higher automotive safety electronics products to heavy duty truck OEMs and their tier-1 suppliers.

Consumer Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period were $320.8 million as compared to $288.5 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 nine-month period, an increase of $32.3 million or 11.2%. For the same comparable periods, Premium Audio product sales were $252.6 million as compared to $216.5 million , an increase of $36.1 million or 16.7%. Other Consumer Electronics product sales were $68.2 million as compared to $72.0 million , a decrease of $3.8 million or 5.3%. Consumer electronics segment growth was primarily driven by higher sales from 11TC, and higher product sales of premium home theater speakers and wireless accessory speakers. Within Europe , the Company experienced net increases in both premium audio product and accessory sales primarily due to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Chip shortages have curtailed sales in Fiscal 2022, as have supply chain constraints related primarily to transportation and warehousing, among other factors.

Biometrics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period were $0.8 million as compared to $0.7 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 nine-month period, an increase of $0.1 million or 15.6%. The increase primarily relates to EyeLock's NXT product, which launched in the second half of Fiscal 2021.

The gross margin in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period was 26.6% as compared to 29.0% in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period, a decline of 240 basis points, and a $9.4 million improvement in gross profit. Supply chain constraints, rampant price increases for parts, transportation, and warehousing, and product mix were the primary contributing factors to the decline in gross margin with the increase in gross profit related to higher sales.

Automotive Electronics segment gross margin of 24.7% as compared to 22.9%, up 180 basis points.

Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 27.4% as compared to 31.2%, down 380 basis points.

Biometrics segment gross margins of 28.4% as compared 4.0%.

Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period were $120.9 million as compared to $97.6 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 nine-month period, an increase of $23.3 million. Within this and for the same nine-month periods ended November 30, 2021 and November 30, 2020:

Selling expenses increased by $6.2 million .

General and administrative expenses increased by $5.2 million .

Engineering and technical support expenses increased by $8.9 million .

Acquisition costs increased by $3.0 million .

The Company reported operating income in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period of $4.7 million as compared to operating income of $18.6 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 nine-month period.

Total other income, net, for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2021, was a loss of $(33.6) million as compared to total other income, net, of $3.0 million for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2020. Within this and for the same nine-month periods ended November 30, 2020 and November 30, 2021:

Interest and bank charges declined by $0.4 million .

Equity in income of equity investee increased by $2.5 million .

Other, net decreased by $0.1 million .

Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period was $(25.1) million as compared to net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $17.3 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period. The Company reported basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $(1.03) in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period as compared to basic and diluted net income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.72 and $0.71, respectively, in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period was a loss of $(15.2) million as compared to EBITDA in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period of $34.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2022 nine-month period was $30.0 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period of $35.3 million.

Seaguard Electronics LLC

In March 2007, the Company entered into a contract with Seaguard Electronics, LLC ("Seaguard") relating to the purchase of a stolen vehicle recovery product and back-end services. In August 2018, Seaguard filed a demand for arbitration against the Company with the American Arbitration Association ("AAA") alleging claims for breach of contract and patent infringement. Seaguard originally sought damages of approximately $10 million and on the seventh day of an eight-day fact witness portion of the arbitration in June 2021, amended its damages demand to $40 million, which was effected by the service of Claimant's notice dated July 14, 2021.

On November 29, 2021, the Arbitrator issued an interim award (the "Interim Award") with Seaguard prevailing on its breach of contract claim. The Company's affirmative defenses relating to those claims, however, were denied in their entirety. Seaguard was awarded damages in the amount of $39.4 million against the Company. Seaguard is also seeking reimbursement of its attorneys' fees and expenses. The Arbitrator has deferred scheduling, until late February 2022, the balance of the bifurcated arbitration which principally relates to patent infringement claims against the Company; however, the Company has an indemnification from its supplier with respect to the alleged infringing products. A schedule has not been established for the issuance of a final arbitration award. The Company is reviewing its legal options and has moved in the arbitration proceeding to modify the interim award and, if unsuccessful, the Company will seek to have a court vacate, modify, or correct the interim award. At November 30, 2021, the Company has recorded a charge of $39.4 within Other (expense) income in the accompanying Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income. No accrual or reserve was included in the Company's previously issued financial statements based on an assessment that an award of damages in the arbitration proceeding would not be material and that the amount as determined by the Arbitrator's award was not probable. The Company made its accrual determination in accordance with reports and evaluations from its damages expert, as well as from the guidance and opinion letters received from the Company's trial attorneys.

Balance Sheet Update

As of November 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $21.2 million as compared to $59.4 million as of February 28, 2021. Total debt as of November 30, 2021, was $13.1 million as compared to $7.1 million as of February 28, 2021. The increase in total debt is related to a loan agreement with the shareholders of the joint venture, in conjunction with the Onkyo acquisition. The loan balance represents the portion of the loan payable to Sharp Corporation, Premium Audio Company's joint venture partner. The increase in total debt is also related to a Euro asset-based lending credit facility associated with VOXX Germany. Total long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs as of November 30, 2021 was $9.9 million as compared to $6.0 million as of February 28, 2021. The Company expects its cash position to increase in its Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter as it exits the busy holiday selling season.

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock- based compensation expense, acquisition costs, certain non-routine legal and professional fees, settlements, and life insurance proceeds. Depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation are non-cash items.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this Form 10-Q because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA helps us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to certain events allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)





November 30, 2021

February 28, 2021



(unaudited)









Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,162



$ 59,404

Accounts receivable, net



131,811





106,165

Inventory



166,361





130,793

Receivables from vendors



398





277

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



24,935





22,266

Income tax receivable



431





434

Total current assets



345,098





319,339

Investment securities



1,440





1,777

Equity investment



22,628





23,267

Property, plant and equipment, net



50,692





52,026

Operating lease, right of use asset



4,010





4,572

Goodwill



66,913





58,311

Intangible assets, net



111,293





90,104

Deferred income tax assets



95





99

Other assets



946





1,323

Total assets

$ 603,115



$ 550,818

Liabilities, Redeemable Equity, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest, and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 78,274



$ 61,826

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



64,782





53,392

Income taxes payable



1,172





1,587

Accrued sales incentives



31,450





25,313

Interim arbitration award payable



39,444





—

Contract liabilities, current



3,713





4,178

Current portion of long-term debt



2,091





500

Total current liabilities



220,926





146,796

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs



9,925





5,962

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion



117





302

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



3,073





3,582

Deferred compensation



1,440





1,777

Contingent consideration, less current portion



5,582





—

Deferred income tax liabilities



6,128





6,645

Other tax liabilities



1,002





1,170

Other long-term liabilities



5,790





5,255

Total liabilities



253,983





171,489

Commitments and contingencies















Redeemable equity



3,448





3,260

Redeemable non-controlling interest



1,355





—

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock:















No shares issued or outstanding



—





—

Common stock:















Class A, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,476,847 and 24,416,194 shares issued and

21,614,629 and 21,666,976 shares outstanding at November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021,

respectively



245





245

Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and

outstanding at both November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2021



22





22

Paid-in capital



300,240





300,402

Retained earnings



123,812





148,906

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(17,249)





(14,977)

Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 2,862,218 and 2,749,218 shares of Class A Common Stock at November 31,

2021 and February 28, 2021, respectively



(25,138)





(23,918)

Less: Redeemable equity



(3,448)





(3,260)

Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity



378,484





407,420

Non-controlling interest



(34,155)





(31,351)

Total stockholders' equity



344,329





376,069

Total liabilities, redeemable equity, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity

$ 603,115



$ 550,818



VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended November 30,



Nine months ended November 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales

$ 191,871



$ 201,065



$ 472,040



$ 401,084

Cost of sales



140,167





142,937





346,455





284,905

Gross profit



51,704





58,128





125,585





116,179

Operating expenses:































Selling



13,864





13,176





37,169





30,976

General and administrative



20,049





21,104





56,609





51,398

Engineering and technical support



9,706





5,676





23,824





14,942

Acquisition costs



287





24





3,279





270

Total operating expenses



43,906





39,980





120,881





97,586

Operating income



7,798





18,148





4,704





18,593

Other (expense) income:































Interest and bank charges



(730)





(471)





(1,840)





(2,280)

Equity in income of equity investee



2,206





1,761





6,964





4,506

Interim arbitration award (see Note 24)



(39,444)





—





(39,444)





—

Investment gain (see Note 4)



—





42





—





42

Other, net



(143)





294





675





753

Total other (expense) income, net



(38,111)





1,626





(33,645)





3,021

(Loss) income before income taxes



(30,313)





19,774





(28,941)





21,614

Income tax (benefit) expense



(641)





2,334





(374)





6,724

Net (loss) income



(29,672)





17,440





(28,567)





14,890

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,551)





(811)





(3,473)





(2,429)

Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX

International Corporation

$ (28,121)



$ 18,251



$ (25,094)



$ 17,319

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Foreign currency translation adjustments



(1,835)





79





(2,797)





3,608

Derivatives designated for hedging



184





(43)





466





(514)

Pension plan adjustments



36





(6)





59





(85)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax



(1,615)





30





(2,272)





3,009

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to VOXX

International Corporation

$ (29,736)



$ 18,281



$ (27,366)



$ 20,328

(Loss) income per share - basic: Attributable to VOXX

International Corporation

$ (1.16)



$ 0.75



$ (1.03)



$ 0.72

(Loss) income per share - diluted: Attributable to VOXX

International Corporation

$ (1.16)



$ 0.74



$ (1.03)



$ 0.71

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)



24,289,909





24,197,786





24,279,084





24,196,393

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)



24,289,909





24,677,525





24,279,084





24,532,329



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three months ended November 30,



Nine months ended November 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International

Corporation

$ (28,121)



$ 18,251



$ (25,094)



$ 17,319

Adjustments:































Interest expense and bank charges (1)



565





325





1,357





1,853

Depreciation and amortization (1)



3,378





2,904





8,891





8,128

Income tax (benefit) expense



(641)





2,334





(374)





6,724

EBITDA



(24,819)





23,814





(15,220)





34,024

Stock-based compensation



221





768





694





1,454

Investment gain



—





(42)





—





(42)

Acquisition costs



287





24





3,279





270

Professional fees related to distribution agreement with

GalvanEyes LLC



—





—





325





—

Non-routine legal fees



235





—





1,469





—

Interim arbitration award



39,444





—





39,444





—

Life insurance proceeds



—





—





—





(420)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,368



$ 24,564



$ 29,991



$ 35,286





(1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense and bank charges, as well as depreciation and amortization, have been adjusted in order to exclude the non-controlling interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC.

