Spielwarenmesse eG takes over Internationale Spieltage SPIEL in Essen and maintains its traditional focus

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spielwarenmesse eG takes over the Internationale Spieltage SPIEL event in Essen on 1 January 2022. The Nuremberg trade fair and marketing services provider thus becomes the new owner of the biggest public fair for board games in the world. SPIEL will continue to be held at the Essen exhibition centre and organised from Bonn by Dominique Metzler, its director of many years' standing, and her highly experienced team. Florian Hess, Chair of Spielwarenmesse eG, serves as an additional director.

SPIEL 2022 logo

SPIEL has a history stretching back nearly 40 years. The event has developed from a small gathering of players in 1983 to what is today the largest consumer fair in the world for board, card and role-playing games. Traditionally, new national and international games products are introduced to a broad audience at the Essen exhibition centre in the autumn. Every year the event has some 200,000 visitors – and the numbers have been growing.

"It was important to me to retain the unique profile of SPIEL for the future," says Dominique Metzler, who with Rosemarie Geu successfully established and built up her family business over recent decades. "I am very pleased to have found in Spielwarenmesse eG, with its experience in worldbeating fairs, a partner that can continue and further develop the success of this fair on my model for the coming decades as well. My team and I are delighted to be working alongside them."

The pandemic has given an additional boost to the popularity of board games. In 2020, the German games market alone grew by 21%. This is a trend that is also apparent in the B2B sector at the Spielwarenmesse. The Internationale Spieleerfindermesse – Game Inventors Convention is being integrated into the Spielwarenmesse, further strengthening the games business area. The Nuremberg organisers are promising a similarly cautious approach where the SPIEL games fair is concerned, but in this case as a separate event that will be maintained in its original form.

As a cooperative, Spielwarenmesse eG already functions "from the industry, for the industry". Its member businesses include numerous games publishers. As Christian Ulrich, Spokesperson for the Executive Board, is keen to stress, "In the Spielwarenmesse and the SPIEL games fair we have two entirely different concepts, but those concepts intersect powerfully in terms of subject matter, creating plenty of synergies. With SPIEL, we are expanding our responsibilities in the business area for games, without changing the typical character of the fair." Its survival has been ensured and visitors to Essen can continue to try games out and play to their hearts' content.

Spielwarenmesse eG

Spielwarenmesse eG is the fair organizer and marketing services provider for the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. The Nuremberg company organizes the world-leading Spielwarenmesse® in Nuremberg, Kids India in Mumbai and Insights-X in Nuremberg. The range of services provided by the cooperative also includes industry campaigns and the international fair programme, World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse eG, which enables manufacturers to exhibit at pavilions featured at trade fairs in Asia, Russia and the USA. Spielwarenmesse eG operates a worldwide network of representatives in over 90 countries. It also has several subsidiaries, including Spielwarenmesse Shanghai Co., Ltd., responsible for the People's Republic of China and Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd., covering the Indian market. The cooperative holds a majority stake in the Russian exhibition company Grand Expo, which organizes Kids Russia in Moscow. Die roten Reiter GmbH subsidiary with headquarters in Nuremberg works as communication agency for the consumer and capital goods industry. The complete company profile of Spielwarenmesse eG can be seen on the Internet at www.spielwarenmesse-eg.com .

SPIEL

SPIEL was launched in 1983 as a gathering of readers of a specialist games journal published in Bonn, with twelve exclusively invited exhibitors. It was called the 'Deutsche Spielertage' (German games fair) and was held at the Essen College of Further Education. In 1984 the event was already recording 15,000 visitors and in the following year it moved to the Essen exhibition centre. SPIEL rapidly developed into the world's largest public fair for board, card and role-playing games, where games publishers from all over the world present the latest trends and developments to a broader public for the first time and visitors have the opportunity to try out and buy the new products on site. The SPIEL event hosts the award of both the annual 'German Games Prize' and the 'innoSPIEL' award for a particularly innovative games idea.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722197/Spielwarenmesse.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722196/SPIEL_2022_Logo.jpg

Spielwarenmesse eG took over the Internationale Spieltage SPIEL event in Essen on 1 January. Both parties have confirmed that this will not result in any changes to the unique character of the biggest board games fair for consumers in the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spielwarenmesse eG