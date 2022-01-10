The Crypto Company Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Company (OTC: CRCW), company that provides consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of enterprise blockchain technology solutions, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture"). The Company has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture as of today, under its same symbol "CRCW". Outstanding shares of The Crypto Company, previously quoted on the OTC Pink Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB, without any further action needed.

"Uplisting to OTCQB Venture is an important step. This creates a more orderly market for the company's stock. I believe this further validates our efforts to do our part to bring transparency and legitimacy to the exponentially growing blockchain and crypto industry," said CEO and Co-Founder Ron Levy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of The Crypto Company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Crypto Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with The Crypto Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, and other factors discussed in detail in The Crypto Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

