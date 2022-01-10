Collaborative Health Systems Strengthens Clinical Leadership with New Chief Medical Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) announced today Dr. Brian Steele as its first-ever Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Steele will lead all clinical initiatives, furthering CHS' ability to drive high-value healthcare, and will engage closely with provider partners moving into value-based care while helping them ultimately succeed within the most advanced models.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Steele to our leadership team. As a physician and business leader who brings with him more than two decades of clinical expertise and experience working in value-based healthcare, he will help CHS and our provider partners in our goals to transform the healthcare system by providing higher quality care at lower costs," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems.

"I am honored to join Collaborative Health Systems, an industry leader in value-based care models," said Dr. Steele. "I look forward to collaborating with the CHS team and strengthening our provider partnerships to ensure we deliver even greater levels of care for patients."

Prior to joining CHS, Dr. Steele served as a consultant for a number of digital health startups and innovative health plans where he drove innovation in digital health, new payer models, integrated networks, and population health performance. Previously, he served as Vice President of Medical Affairs – Clinical Services at Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, and prior to his role with Excellus, served as CMO for Envolve New York. Dr. Steele is a member of the clinical faculty at the University of Rochester and is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.

CHS partners with healthcare providers serving the Medicare population, helping them organize and improve the quality, cost, and experience of the program through value-based models such as ACOs and independent provider associations (IPAs).

Over the past several years, the company has grown to become one of the largest multi-state ACO operators nationally. In performance year 2020, CHS operated eight Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and two Next Generation ACOs; served more than 130,000 Medicare beneficiaries across 11 states and the District of Columbia; generated $66 million in shared savings – a 28% increase from performance year 2019; and shared $29.3 million of the savings directly with providers. In addition to cost savings, CHS-supported ACOs scored an impressive 97% overall quality score in performance year 2020.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. CHS currently manages three Direct Contracting entities, six MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

