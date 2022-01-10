BHG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Bright Health Group, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: March 7, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Bright Health: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bhg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (3) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (4) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (5) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you suffered a loss in Bright Health you have until March 7, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

