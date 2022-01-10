AXA XL Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Aerospace Underwriting

NEW YORK and SAO PAULO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Thisiani Matsumura-Martins as Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Aerospace. Effective April 1st and based in Sao Paulo, she will report to Nancy Bewlay, Global Chief Underwriting Officer and work closely with the Regional Business Units to develop and assess underwriting strategic direction and profitability for Aerospace.

"Thisiani brings a wealth of technical and market-facing experience. She is a seasoned regional leader prepared to support the Aerospace team in product development, innovation and client and broker engagement across all geographies and markets," said Ms. Bewlay.

Ms. Matsumura-Martins brings 27 years of experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry. She has previously worked at Allianz and Liberty, and as an underwriter in a variety of business lines including Aerospace, Property, Construction, Marine, Personal Accident and Life. She first joined AXA XL in 2014 as Technical Director for Brazil and was later appointed as Chief of Staff for Latin America. Currently, she serves as the interim Regional Leader for AXA XL in Latin America and Country Manager for Brazil where she is co-leading the integration of AXA's operations in the country.

Additionally, Tom Callahan has been promoted to Global Head of Underwriting Management and CUO of Aviation. Based in New York, Mr. Callahan will be reporting to Ms. Matsumura-Martins.

Mr. Callahan has been a member of the Aerospace team at AXA XL since 2006, most recently serving as the Global Head of Underwriting Management. In his new role, he will have increased responsibility and management of the technical underwriting strategy for Aviation.

Commenting, Ms. Bewlay said: "Over the last few months, Tom has been instrumental in supporting our Global Aerospace business in the absence of a Global CUO. He will be equally instrumental in his new expanded role as we continue to grow our global aviation business."

Mr. Callahan has more than three decades experience in the business, having worked across all areas of the aerospace insurance and reinsurance sector. He holds a degree in finance from Manhattan College and an MBA from Pace University.

