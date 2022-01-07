Iris Telehealth Announces New Hires to Expand Senior Leadership Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth, a leading provider of telepsychiatry services to hospitals, health systems, and community health centers across the country, announced three new hires to their senior leadership team: Alli Fair, Brian Gamage, and Dan Ferris.

(PRNewsfoto/Iris Telehealth)

Together, these three hires will work to guide the company's strategic vision and implement its execution plan as it continues to experience rapid growth and gain market share.

Alli is joining Iris as their new Senior Vice President of Operations with nearly 30 years of healthcare experience and over 10 years of experience working with telemedicine. Her responsibilities at Iris will include scaling operational activities to enable long-term growth for high-quality behavioral health services.

Previously, Alli was the Senior Vice President of Radiology Services at Envision Healthcare, where she led the operating plan for their nationwide re-organization to ensure standardized quality and efficiency in their services. Before her time at Envision Healthcare, Alli served as the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Radisphere, a national radiology practice. There, she spearheaded a QA program that led to substantial, organization-wide improvements in care quality.

Brian is joining Iris as their new Senior Vice President of Innovation, bringing over 10 years of healthcare experience and 22 years of industry experience to Iris. He'll be responsible for leading the strategy, design, and implementation of product innovations that help to deliver exceptional behavioral health to healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients.

Previously, Brian was the Director of Emerging Solutions at IBM Watson Health, where he led the strategy, design, and execution of new consumer and provider solutions that use conversational AI, enterprise data sources, and analytics. These solutions work to enable healthcare payer members and providers to answer hyper-personalized questions regarding healthcare benefits and optimize their organizational processes – including onboarding physicians, seeing patients, revenue cycles, and outcomes and performance analyses.

Dan is joining Iris as their new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He comes with 16 years of healthcare experience in a variety of marketing and strategy roles. As Iris's new CMO, his responsibilities will include overseeing marketing strategy and further positioning Iris as a thought leader in the behavioral health space.

Previously, Dan worked at Hillrom as their Executive Director of Global Innovation, Strategy, and Business Development, where he was responsible for driving their business development strategy and executing innovation partnerships with health systems on new product development.

"Our new executives bring a large variety of experience and in-depth knowledge from the healthcare industry," said Andy Flanagan, CEO of Iris Telehealth. "They are coming to Iris with innovative ideas and enthusiasm that will be instrumental as we take our next step as a company."

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations increase access to quality mental healthcare for their patients by providing the clinicians, staff support, and knowledge to build a sustainable telepsychiatry department. With clinical grounding and an emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community. For more information, please visit iristelehealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iris Telehealth