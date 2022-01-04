FCA US Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2021 Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- 2021 retail sales remained flat year over year; total U.S. sales decline 2%
- Ram brand total year sales increase 4% year over year; second best year for brand behind 2019
- Jeep® brand retail sales increase 1% year over year
- Chrysler brand total year U.S. sales increase 4% year over year
- Dodge Durango yearly sales up 14%; Dodge Challenger total sales for year up 3% and Charger up 1%
- Alfa Romeo Stelvio recorded total U.S. sales growth of 2% in 2021
- 2021 sees record year in commercial sales across portfolio, up 35% year over year
FCA US LLC had sales of 411,513 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,777,394 vehicles for 2021 as its dealer network continues its flexibility in offsetting market conditions caused by the chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, total U.S. sales for the fourth quarter declined 18% while full-year results decreased 2%. Retail sales were flat for the calendar year. Despite strong fleet demand/orders, prioritizing retail customer orders given supply constraints led to a fleet decrease of 8% in the fourth quarter and 13% year over year.
"2021 had unique challenges driven by the various supply chain issues, but our dealers didn't let that slow them down, and we're proud of their sales performance," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "As we head into the new year, demand for our vehicles continues to be strong and our inventory is improving. We anticipate a continuation of the robust demand and sales volumes into 2022 with our existing and new products, which are backed up by the industry accolades across our brand portfolio, including the Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer, Ram 1500 and the new Jeep® Grand Cherokee."
The Ram Truck brand recorded 4% growth in total sales for 2021. The brand's pickups were up 1% in total sales year over year. Additionally, the brand's total commercial shipments increased a combined 38% versus the 2020 calendar year. The brand also recorded its best total sales year ever for Promaster Van at 63,361 vehicles, up 25% versus the previous calendar year.
Jeep brand's retail sales were up 1% year over year. The brand was led by the impressive growth of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Gladiator. Total U.S. quarterly sales for the Grand Cherokee rose 31% with a total sales increase of 26% for the calendar year. 2021 was the best sales year in total and retail sales for the Grand Cherokee in 21 years (since 2000).
Additionally, Jeep Gladiator recorded its best ever year in total and retail sales in 2021. Total U.S. sales of the Gladiator increased 16% to 89,712 vehicles in 2021. The Jeep Wrangler also saw its total sales rise 2% to 204,610 vehicles. The Wrangler recorded its best retail sales year since 2018. The Jeep® Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, went on sale earlier this year, representing the brand's start of its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.
The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum in their first full quarter of sales, selling 7,892 vehicles in the fourth quarter.
Chrysler brand's total year sales increased 4% year over year, with record fourth-quarter results for the Chrysler Pacifica, increasing 5% over the same quarter last year. Additionally, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recorded its best total fourth-quarter and full-year results. Chrysler brand is preparing for a major event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, with the unveiling of the Chrysler Airflow Concept and a preview of the brand's transformation strategy.
Sales of the Dodge Durango increased 14% year over year; Challenger total sales rose 3% and Charger total sales rose 1% in 2021.The Dodge brand also placed first among mass-market brands in the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study™, the only domestic brand ever to place first two years in a row.
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.
These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.
For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2021
Q4 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
17,613
30,160
-42%
75,642
107,969
-30%
Patriot
9
1
800%
16
3
433%
Wrangler
39,900
51,109
-22%
204,610
201,311
2%
Gladiator
18,254
20,552
-11%
89,712
77,542
16%
Cherokee
10,376
37,936
-73%
89,126
135,855
-34%
Grand Cherokee
74,816
56,930
31%
264,444
209,786
26%
Renegade
5,180
17,027
-70%
47,137
62,847
-25%
Wagoneer
5,307
0
New
5,349
0
New
Grand Wagoneer
2,585
0
New
2,675
0
New
JEEP BRAND
174,040
213,715
-19%
778,711
795,313
-2%
Ram P/U
134,616
161,266
-17%
569,388
563,676
1%
ProMaster Van
14,184
17,060
-17%
63,361
50,556
25%
ProMaster City
3,118
2,971
5%
14,579
10,409
40%
RAM BRAND
151,921
181,297
-16%
647,331
624,642
4%
200
10
2
400%
15
9
67%
300
2,031
5,100
-60%
16,662
16,653
0%
Town & Country
3
0
4
0
Pacifica
38,821
29,512
32%
98,323
93,802
5%
CHRYSLER BRAND
40,865
34,614
18%
115,004
110,464
4%
Dart
5
1
400%
10
7
43%
Charger
16,891
23,794
-29%
78,389
77,425
1%
Challenger
10,172
14,605
-30%
54,314
52,955
3%
Viper
2
2
0%
4
4
0%
Journey
208
9,592
-98%
14,035
40,342
-65%
Caravan
81
2,612
-97%
3,037
38,767
-92%
Durango
13,004
12,372
5%
65,935
57,828
14%
DODGE BRAND
40,363
62,978
-36%
215,724
267,328
-19%
500
33
12
175%
51
674
-92%
500L
13
83
-84%
190
475
-60%
500X
201
313
-36%
1,181
1,443
-18%
Spider
20
326
-94%
952
1,711
-44%
FIAT BRAND
267
734
-64%
2,374
4,303
-45%
Giulia
1,520
2,560
-41%
7,634
8,203
-7%
Alfa 4C
1
7
-86%
77
99
-22%
Stelvio
2,536
3,526
-28%
10,539
10,284
2%
ALFA ROMEO
4,057
6,093
-33%
18,250
18,586
-2%
FCA US LLC
411,513
499,431
-18%
1,777,394
1,820,636
-2%
