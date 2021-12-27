Anytime Fitness Debuts "Real AF" Platform Promoting Personalized Fitness and Nutrition Coaching -- Available Anytime, Anywhere World's largest fitness club brand kickstarts multi-year evolution centered on its holistic approach to health and wellness with unmatched convenience

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the world's largest fitness brand and fastest-growing fitness club franchise, is launching its new "Real AF" marketing platform as part of a bold operational strategy to deliver a holistic approach to fitness, health and wellness through authentic interactions between Anytime Fitness coaches and members, in person or via the Anytime Fitness mobile app.

"Our 'Real AF' platform is an unmistakable affirmation that success looks different for every individual member," said Stacy Anderson, president, Anytime Fitness. "Through a personalized plan and our omnichannel experiences, we will do everything in our power to help them build self-confidence, resiliency, commitment, balance — where they are, on their terms."

The "Real AF" platform extends across the entire Anytime Fitness omnichannel experience, and includes:

A revamp of the club's interiors that will soon begin appearing across select United States -based locations, delivering an in-club experience that puts coaching front and center within the context of better defined and branded spaces for personal training, nutrition coaching, and recovery services.

A more interactive digital experience that tailors each member's access to coaching and support.

A modernized Anytime Fitness logo, including an "AF" monogram.

The availability of the latest "Real AF" experiences and services will roll out as part of a multi-year evolution in partnership with Anytime Fitness club locations across the U.S., and extend across nearly 5,000 locations in nearly 40 countries, on all seven continents.

"Our traditional coaching approach at Anytime Fitness has played an essential role in literally thousands of member success stories over the years," Anderson said. "The 'Real AF' experience amplifies the unique and personalized ways our coaches provide the best guidance accessible anytime, anywhere."

The first campaign spots for the "Real AF" platform are launching today. Each spot casts aside self-doubt and limiting beliefs, encouraging members to fully embrace themselves as they are and seek the services and support AF provides.

Anytime Fitness disrupted the industry in 2002 by becoming the first gym franchise in the United States to offer 24-hour access. (It remains the only global gym franchise to do so.) As consumer expectations move beyond fitness to a more holistic approach to wellness — particularly as the world works to reemerge from a global pandemic — Anytime Fitness is expanding its convenience-first strategy to promote the relentless support and personalized guidance of its dedicated coaches, both in and outside the gym.

Anytime Fitness worked with 10 Thousand Design on in-club experiential design and Colle McVoy on the "Real AF" creative campaign, which hits national TV, digital, print, streaming audio and social the week of December 27, 2021.

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness® is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, serving 4 million members at nearly 5,000 gyms in nearly 40 countries on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness offers a "Real AF" experience for members — personalized fitness and nutrition coaching available anywhere they need it. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated and features the "Anywhere Access" policy which allows members access to any Anytime Fitness gym worldwide. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://www.anytimefitness.com/franchise/.

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), Basecamp® Fitness, The Bar Method,® Waxing the City® and Stronger U. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a high-performance culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, profits and play, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem, for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

Anytime Fitness is introducing a modernized logo as part of a multi-year brand evolution.

