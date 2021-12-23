Ronn Torossian With Ten Ways to Engage Existing Clients

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading public relations executives has just released a book excerpt from his recently released paperback book, the updated version of "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations."

Torossian has released a book excerpt on ten ways to engage existing clients and entice new business.

Ten Ways to Engage Existing Clients and Entice New Business:

Look for unexpected ways to create buzz. Partner with content providers and social media platforms to share news, information, and insights. Do something fun and engaging to get positive attention. Appreciate your fans and best customers by celebrating what they love in your PR, content and marketing. Ask questions and ask for advice or creative help from followers, fans, and the general public to generate word of mouth and discussion. Don't limit PR efforts to those attached to narrow definitions of your brand. Feature community members on social media and in other forms of PR and advertising. People love reading about others who are "just like them" and also like it when a member of the brand community gets a shout out. Create emotional connections by sharing knowledge and stories that matter to your customers and potential community members. Get member-created content by hosting a contest or competition, but make sure it fits with your brand. Use great visuals. Connections are not always made with words and sound; images can be powerful, profound, and memorable.

Ronn Torossian is CEO of one of America's largest PR firms, 5WPR, and he is one of America's most prolific and well-respected public relations professionals.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

