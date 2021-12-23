GOUSA Introduces the OppScore®, Its New Political Credit Rating System, During TPUSA's America Fest in Phoenix, AZ

PHOENIX, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Opportunity USA, or "GOUSA®", a 501(c)4 nonprofit, sponsored two major events in Phoenix, AZ during Turning Point USA's "America Fest" on December 19th, where its Founder & CEO, John Paul Moran, introduced the OppScore®. The OppScore is a non-partisan, universal political credit rating system based on GOUSA's Five Points of Opportunity, a set of popular, Constitutional principles supported by the vast majority of voters.

John Paul Moran, CEO of GOUSA, Interviews Congressman Byron Donalds from Florida to Discuss the OppScore Political Credit Rating System from GOUSA.

Moran interviewed many there including Congressman Byron Donalds, receiving his support to take the OppScore survey. GOUSA sponsored "It's a Wonderful Nation" by Republicans for National Renewal, where Moran shared the stage with Rep. Louie Gomert, Blake Masters and others, followed by the "Grand Young Party" event.

In short, this first-of-its-kind scoring system stands with the American people on the issues that matter to them most. Movies receive Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Businesses receive Yelp ratings. Now, politicians will finally receive their ratings as well. All 535 Congressional seats are targeted.

Moran, who ran for Congress in Massachusetts in 2020, saw the rampant corruption, fraud and self-serving interests of the majority in Congress first-hand. He decided to re-launch GOUSA with a team of dedicated patriots who share the belief that the purpose of government is to work for the people to secure the blessings of Liberty and Opportunity for All - not to transfer more power, wealth and control to our corrupt political establishment elites.

GOUSA recently scored Virginia gubernatorial candidates Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe this past fall. At the time, McAuliffe was comfortably ahead of Younkin in the polls. After receiving his rating, which was heavily promoted by GOUSA, Younkin easily bested McAuliffe with a strong Pro-Opportunity OppScore of +4.2/5 vs. McAuliffe's Anti-Opportunity OppScore of (negative) -1.6/5 – and went on to win the race. This was this first major race where the OppScore has been fully tested, showing the validity, impact and effectiveness of the rating system.

The OppScore ranges from negative –5.0 points (extreme Anti-Opportunity) to +5.0 points (strong Pro-Opportunity). In GOUSA's view, all politicians should achieve an OppScore of at least +3.0 points to be elected or remain in office. The OppScore system was made possible by a generous in-kind contribution by GOUSA Member Jonathan Linowes at Parkerhill Technology Corp. Learn more at: https://go-usa.us/endorse-the-oppscore and www.GO-USA.us

