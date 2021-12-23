30 Indonesia's startups to take the center stage at the Expo 2020 Dubai

Government-backed JEJALA ID will host talks on Indonesia Market Insights on January 2 and Virtual Matchmaking between VCs and curated startups on January 3.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian startups are taking the center stage at the country's Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Around 30 top Indonesian startups are showcasing their companies at the expo, bringing into view the potential of Indonesia's startup market landscape and the opportunity for growth in the industry that investors can tap on.

Jejala Indonesia Dubai Roadshow

Indonesia is a home to a growing number of startups, with eight decacorn companies valued at over USD 1 billion, two of which achieved the milestone in 2021. Indonesia's capital Jakarta ranks third in the Top 100 Emerging Startup Ecosystem 2021, according to Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2021, with over USD 28,03 million invested in the first half of 2020.

80% of startups participating at the EXPO represent Indonesia's growing digital economy ecosystem, coming from sectors such as Edutech, Fintech, Healthtech, Legaltech, Foodtech, IoT, and SME digital solutions. Other sectors showcased also include aquaculture, manufacturing, and logistics. Most startups are recent alumni of the government's accelerator programs such as Startup Studio Indonesia, Gerakan 1000 Digital Startup, and idenTIK.

"We are thrilled to take part in the EXPO 2020," said Nadia Amalia, founder of Sribuu, one of the startups showcasing at the Indonesian Pavilion. "International events such as this can be instrumental in driving the growth of the ecosystem, as we raise global awareness towards the potential of Indonesian startups."

Global awareness on focus

At Expo 2020 Dubai, Indonesia's government-backed JEJALA ID will also bring a host of programs aimed at driving up awareness. JEJALA ID was launched as a four-month networking program that spans multiple regions to facilitate the foreign investment landscapes in Indonesia's startup ecosystem.

The series of events kicked off in October 2021 with pre-event roadshows attended by 45 VCs and international investors from Japan, Singapore, Europe, and the United States. The program will culminate at the Expo 2020 Dubai with a panel series on Indonesia Startup Market Insight and a one-on-one Virtual Matchmaking session between VCs and curated Indonesian startups.

"This strategic matchmaking session will give international VCs the front seat at what's brewing in our thriving markets and an opportunity to be a part of it. For purpose-driven investors, it will also give them access to work with companies that are aligned with their missions," said Semuel Pangerapan, the Director-General of Informatics Applications of The Ministry of Communications and Informatics of Indonesia.

On January 2, Semuel will join other panel speakers namely Italo Gani, Venture Partner of East Ventures; Adrian Gilrandy, CEO and founder of Praktis, and Williem, CEO and founder of Verihubs. The VCs Virtual Matchmaking will be hosted on January 3, 2022.

To join the online panel session and for more information about the 30 startups that participated at the Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit jejala.id or contact us at info@jejala.id

About the Ministry of Communications and Informatics

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics is the official government agency of Indonesia tasked with formulating and implementing national policies in the field of communication and informatics. It is also responsible for accelerating the distribution of information technology and digital infrastructure so that the public can have efficient access to up-to-date telecommunications and internet networks.



For more information about JEJALA ID as well as the startup industry in Indonesia, visit the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's website at www.kominfo.go.id.

