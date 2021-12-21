G2 Again Recognizes Chatmeter as an Industry Leader With Multiple Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, a renowned peer-to-peer business software review platform and marketplace, has again recognized Chatmeter as a multi-location brand reputation management leader with 27 badges and awards in their 2021 Winter Report.

We're honored to be recognized by our customers in so many areas!

Notably, Chatmeter advanced in rankings for the Local Marketing and Local Listing Management categories gaining top recognition as an industry leader. They were also named a Winter 2022 Momentum Leader—an award given to rising tech companies with exceptional user satisfaction ratings, a great online presence, and strong employee growth.

By tracking, analyzing, and comparing brands and services, the quarterly G2 Reports are built through extensive customer feedback and satisfaction surveys, consumer trends, peer-to-peer product comparisons, and market research. Winners are determined through a rigorous scoring process with final results designed to help businesses find their perfect tech and software solutions.

"These awards are truly a testament to Chatmeter's ability to deliver a compelling solution for a wide variety of customers," said Collin Holmes, CEO & Founder of Chatmeter. "That's always been our goal—to help businesses improve their reputation, customer loyalty, and ultimately drive new customers into their locations."

Chatmeter's G2 Leadership and Award Recognition

Online reputation management software is defined by G2 as a product that allows "companies to monitor users' online reviews and promote positive experiences through online review platforms." Chatmeter was named an Online Reputation Management software leader in every market category, further solidifying the company's authority in the industry:

Online Reputation Management (Winter)

Online Reputation Management (Enterprise)

Online Reputation Management (Mid-Market)

Online Reputation Management (Small Business)

Chatmeter was recognized in the Local Marketing space which highlights software developed to help businesses reach potential buyers in their area through increased brand visibility and better customer experiences.

The company was named Winter and Mid-Market leaders, as well as Enterprise and Small Business high-performers. Additionally, Chatmeter received Leader awards in Local Listing Management and Social Media Analytics.

Chatmeter also received multiple product, local SEO, social media, and other brand management awards. In the Local SEO category–defined by G2 as software that assists businesses in getting to the top of search engine results pages and increasing brand awareness–the company was listed as a Winter High-Performer and the brand with the Best Estimated ROI.

Here are additional honors Chatmeter received from G2:

Social Media Analytics: High-Performer (Small Business) and Best Meets Requirements (Enterprise)

Local Listings Management: High-Performer (Mid-Market) and High-Performer (Small Business)

Momentum Leader (Winter)

Check out Chatmeter's reviews on G2 for a deeper dive into why Chatmeter is the industry's most trusted local search and reputation management platform.

About G2

As the world's leading business solution review platform, G2 relies on more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is a local brand and reputation SaaS platform providing review and local listings management, social media analytics, local search engine optimization, rank tracking, and competitor comparisons. Trusted by brands including 7-11, Napa Auto Parts, Sinclair, and A&W, the Chatmeter platform analyzes over 1.9 million locations and billions of customer reviews to provide unparalleled information. The Chatmeter team proudly supports multi-location businesses in creating optimal online visibility and meaningful customer experiences at scale.

