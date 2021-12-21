Leading Residential and Commercial Security Innovator to Provide Turnkey, Yet Customizable Video Monitoring - with Edge Analytics, Deterrence and Personal Safety Solutions - to Smart Cities, Campuses, Stadiums and Other Sectors to Protect People, Property and Assets

Essence Group Expands Security Offering to Enterprise Market, to be Launched at CES 2022 Leading Residential and Commercial Security Innovator to Provide Turnkey, Yet Customizable Video Monitoring - with Edge Analytics, Deterrence and Personal Safety Solutions - to Smart Cities, Campuses, Stadiums and Other Sectors to Protect People, Property and Assets

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced it is expanding into the enterprise security market by offering a turnkey and customizable security solution for the enterprise market that will protect people and assets.

Essence Group Expands Security Offering to Enterprise Market, to be Launched at CES 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Essence Group)

This expansion into the enterprise market is a significant development for the Group's security business, which has provided solutions to millions of residential and commercial customers for 27 years. Essence Group sees its expertise, technologies and existing partnerships as perfectly suited for larger scale security projects, including smart cities and campuses, airports and other transport hubs, stadiums, arenas, and industrial areas.

"We are excited to bring to the enterprise market our 27 years of knowledge and experience in the security industry, where we have developed and produced sophisticated solutions used in millions of homes and commercial premises worldwide," said Yaniv Amir, CEO of Essence USA.

Essence Group will offer a comprehensive solution comprising both on-premises security capabilities and mobile safety solutions for people wherever they are. The AI-based network, and 5G-enabled solutions comprise video monitoring and edge analytics for premises; personal safety and protection for remote workers and students; and intruder deterrence and prevention. Video technologies deployed will be NDAA compliant to allow the cloud-based systems to be deployed in sensitive scenarios. The Essence Solution can be used in greenfield applications, or integrated into existing security and first response monitoring centers.

The offering will also include the Umbrella mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS), an ultra-small and discreet device that integrates with Essence's multi-service cloud. Comprising built-in fall detection, real-time activity monitoring and two-way voice capabilities, it is suited for a range of security settings, including lone worker scenarios.

Another important element is MyShield, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. The advanced, 5G-enabled all-in-one monitoring and intervention device can used in sensitive areas that are usually unmanned. It provides both video and voice monitoring, with a proprietary smoke generating capability to clear intruders and deter security incidents within seconds, acting as a true first responder to critical incidents.

Each of Essence Group's cutting-edge elements is designed to be cost-effective, limiting the need for human surveillance in scenarios such as monitoring parking lots (with license plate recognition), campus facilities after hours, doors and access points, crowd size and hallway traffic, weather, and campus perimeters.

"This portfolio of products is perfectly suited for the complex security challenges faced by enterprises, especially those that manage remote employees within large complex facilities and campuses," said Stephen Burd, the head of the new Essence Enterprise Solutions Division. "We also believe that we have the perfect solutions for US smart city initiatives, which are becoming more and more common given today's security concerns."

Essence Group will showcase its enterprise offering, along with other connected security and care solutions – including the MyShield 5G intruder prevention system and VitalOn remote patient monitoring platform, both CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees – at its booth, #52753 at CES, from January 5-8, 2022. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact info@essence-grp.com.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com

