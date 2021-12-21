Arizona Corporation Commission OKs transition of natural gas service to Southwest Gas in Graham County

PHOENIX, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Corporation Commission approved the transition of natural gas service in Graham County from Graham County Utilities Inc. (GCU) to Southwest Gas at its open meeting Dec. 15.

The transaction is expected to close in early January.

The Commission's approval follows the October 2020 approval by GCU members of sale of the GCU gas distribution system to Southwest Gas. GCU determined selling the system to Southwest Gas would allow the system to be modernized, and would increase safety, meet regulatory standards and maintain affordability for GCU customers.

Southwest Gas is committed to providing the new customers in Graham County with safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service. The new customers will be eligible for Southwest Gas' customer assistance programs, including low income discounts, Customer Owned Yard Line relocations, and energy efficiency programs. Southwest Gas looks forward to welcoming the GCU customers in January and is committed to ongoing communication regarding next steps to ensure a smooth transition.

