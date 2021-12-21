Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link

Acquisition of Trading Technologies by 7RIDGE now complete

Keith Todd assumes role of CEO
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced that the company's acquisition by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies, is now complete. As planned upon the signing of the transaction on Oct. 31, Keith Todd has assumed the role of CEO.

Trading Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Trading Technologies)
Trading Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Trading Technologies)

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acquisition-of-trading-technologies-by-7ridge-now-complete-301449120.html

SOURCE Trading Technologies

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.