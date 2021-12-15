Sigma Defense Systems Appoints Ken Falke to Board of Directors

PERRY, Ga., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems today announced that Ken Falke has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Falke is the founder and former CEO of A-T Solutions, a provider of highly specialized counter-threat services that is now part of PAE.

"Ken's military, professional and non-profit experience, as well as his expertise in business growth and commitment to veteran welfare will be a great addition to the Sigma Defense Board," said Sigma Defence CEO Matt Jones. "He has a unique combination of entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen, combined with 21 years of experience as a US Navy combat veteran. We are very excited to welcome Ken to our team."

Under Mr. Falke's leadership, A-T Solutions was named to the annual Inc. "500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America" list for four consecutive years. A-T Solutions was also recognized in Entrepreneur's "Hot 500" list, Washington Technology's "Fast 50," and Smart CEO's "Future 50," and it was the winner of the Greater Washington Area Government Contractor Award in the category of companies $75-$100 million. Mr. Falke was named Entrepreneur of the Year for the Fredericksburg, Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce and was selected as a finalist in the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year program. He also founded Shoulder 2 Shoulder, Inc., a multimedia technology company where he served as CEO for six years.

Mr. Falke is a 21-year combat veteran of the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community and retired Master Chief Petty Officer. He is highly respected around the world for his innovative insights into topics such as wounded warrior care, military and veteran transition, counterterrorism, military training and technology development. He is the author of Struggle Well: Thriving in the Aftermath of Trauma.

Mr. Falke's passion is taking care of his fellow combat veterans and their family members, and he spends much of his time educating the public and private sectors on the issues surrounding the long-term care of our returning military personnel. He founded Boulder Crest Foundation, a leader in the field of Posttraumatic Growth that ensures that combat veterans, first responders, and their families can live great lives in the aftermath of trauma.

About Sigma Defense Systems LLC

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a premier provider of integrated technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems and sensors. The company specializes in network and satellite communications engineering, program management, and logistics services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other national agencies. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. Visit SigDef.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

