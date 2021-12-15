Santa Clara Aquamaids Appoints Bill May as New Head Coach Bill Will Transition Into His New Role in January 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Aquamaids (SCA), a pillar in the sport of artistic swimming in the United States and one of the most-recognized elite clubs globally, is excited to announce that internationally renowned artistic swimmer and long-time Cirque du Soleil performer Bill May will serve as the Santa Clara Aquamaids' 5th Head Coach.

Bill is a FINA artistic swimming champion in both the mixed duet and men's solo events, a pioneer who opened the doors of artistic swimming to men, and a trusted mentor to artistic swimmers around the world. Bill will begin transitioning into his new role starting in January 2022, working alongside current Head Coach Chris Carver, until he formally steps into the Head Coach role on February 28.

Bill trained with the Aquamaids and has always been the quintessential SCA emissary, continuing to train with Chris throughout his career and becoming an icon in his own right.

"We can't think of anyone better suited to follow in Chris's footsteps," noted a spokesperson for Santa Clara Aquamaids.

Chris has been the backbone of the Aquamaids and a pivotal figure in the sport of artistic swimming during her tenure, having coached the US National team to Olympic glory three times.

"With profound appreciation, the club thanks her for the dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence she has brought to the club and to the sport," the spokesperson noted, adding that Chris will continue to serve as the Aquamaids' Programs Director to ensure a smooth transition as they" embark on the next chapter of SCA's journey.

"We look forward to strengthening the SCA legacy built under Chris's leadership by infusing the club's tradition of excellence with the fresh and innovative vision that Bill brings to the table. Go Big Red!"

About Santa Clara Aquamaids:

Santa Clara Aquamaids have been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. Santa Clara Aquamaids is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. They offer lessons year-round as well as private and semi-private lessons. For more information, please visit https://aquamaids.org/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Santa Clara Aquamaids