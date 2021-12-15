Red Seal brings New Zealand's #1 best-selling herbal and mineral toothpaste to Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, USA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wednesday 14 December, 2021, Red Seal is proud to announce their herbal and mineral toothpastes are now conveniently available at all 28 distinguished Pharmaca stores nationwide. www.redseal.global/usa

Pharmaca, recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Trending Online Shops is the nation's first integrative pharmacy chain offering traditional pharmacy services alongside natural and complementary health solutions. Pharmaca has also recently been acquired by Medly Pharmacy, the nation's fastest-growing digital pharmacy.

Pharmaca has been a force for change in the world, empowering customers to think outside the box when it comes to the way they manage their own health and the products they use.

'We are so pleased to bring the Red Seal range of herbal toothpastes from beautiful New Zealand to consumers in the USA', says Tony Robinson, International Director for Red Seal. It is a delight to work closely with Pharmaca who believe so strongly in natural health'.

This is an exciting milestone, after Red Seal launched on Amazon USA in January 2021 quickly attracting a strong online audience and delivering exceptional sales growth.

Red Seal focusses on one simple idea:

When you put incredible in, you get incredible out.

Red Seal was born in 1923, when a well-respected, herbalist and naturopath, William T. Anderton from New Zealand opened his elegant shop in Symonds Street. Based on his studies and observations, Anderton believed the human body to be self-correcting - "when it becomes ill, the body automatically begins to cure itself and re-establish the balance needed for good health".

Today, Red Seal toothpaste is the no 1 selling herbal & mineral toothpaste brand in New Zealand*

Red Seal's toothpaste range, manufactured in New Zealand for over 30 years, includes unique to New Zealand ingredients, such as Totarol, derived from the deadwood of the Totara Tree and known for its protective properties.

Another unique ingredient used in the Red Seal Propolis toothpaste is bee propolis, also known as "bee glue." Propolis is produced by honeybees as a sealant that provides protection for the hive. Due to these properties, the use of propolis as a wellness regiment dates back centuries to the ancient Greeks, Romans and Egyptians who were aware of its properties and made extensive use of it.

The Red Seal range has something for the whole family.

To learn more about Red Seal's range, click here: www.redseal.global/usa

Red Seal works closely with New Zealand Trade & Enterprise who continues to support our brand in 10 markets globally.

Instagram/Facebook: @redsealus

*Source IRI Grocery, Total NZ Grocery, Dollars & Units, data to MAT to 21/11/2021

