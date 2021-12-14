Refresh.Fully.: Holmes Murphy Evolves Brand

WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy announced today the company is evolving its brand as the national insurance brokerage introduces a dynamic client and employee-centric campaign, fitting to the needs of an industry in constant motion.

The refresh reflects Holmes Murphy's philosophy that insurance services should adapt to the ever-changing world. "From the moment our leadership teams began discussing where we wanted to take Holmes Murphy next, we knew we needed a brand that could care for and evolve to the environment around us," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO. "We also know how important it is to show the hearts and minds of our people, as they are truly the engine behind creating exceptional experiences for our clients. This new brand helps us deliver on both."

The refresh also further showcases Holmes Murphy's commitment to being an evolving leader within the insurance industry. While Holmes Murphy's previous look helped the company stand out in the sea of "insurance blue," leaders felt it was time for the brand to grow to be more illustrative of its greatest asset and its clients' greatest advocates — Holmes Murphy employees.

Susan Hatten, Holmes Murphy Chief Marketing Officer, added, "With this brand refresh, we really wanted to place a spotlight on the care and energy our employees offer each other and our clients. The updated creative is meant to illustrate how they live out their purpose and lend their unique talents to make us even greater business partners with our clients."

In this new path forward, you'll see Holmes Murphy's employees at the forefront, exhibiting the company is fully invested in its people, clients, and community — showcasing the care behind the work and what is unique to the individuals making the company thrive.

"Everything we do at Holmes Murphy, we do 'fully'…whether that's caring fully, understanding fully, innovating fully, or celebrating fully. Our intent is to always be 'all in' or 'fully' invested in every aspect of our company and for our employees and clients," said Keough.

As Holmes Murphy continues to grow, it is proud to establish a new brand helping to position the company into continued perpetuation of independent growth and leadership, based on the traditions and qualities for which the organization was founded upon nearly 90 years ago. Holmes Murphy will celebrate its 90-year anniversary as an independently held brokerage in 2022.

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential.

