MEAN WELL External Power Adaptors Offer Allied Electronics & Automation Customers More

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest models of MEAN WELL external power adaptors for medical and industrial fields are available now, or coming soon, to Allied Electronics & Automation. These updated pieces — GST Series, GSM Series and GEM/GE Series — offer a total solution for those in the medical and industrial fields. With more options, customers have more flexibility while getting products that provide more reliability, durability and energy efficiency.

The external power supply is a critical component of systems powering everything from medical carts and dental tools to industrial-grade computers and robots. Many device manufacturers rely on external power supplies for cost, safety and time-to-market reasons. Instead of including a power supply that works worldwide and follows all safety and energy regulations, these external adaptors provide a quicker and more cost-effective solution.

"MEAN WELL has the most extensive external adapter product line in the market," said Kai Li, product manager with MEAN WELL. "From wattage to applications to safety, our power supply products offer something for almost every situation in the medical and industrial fields. We are proud to continuously update our products to meet customer and market demands, whether that's new usage needs or updated energy and safety standards."

Flexibility sets these adaptors apart. The latest generation of adaptors meets all new energy efficiency regulations required by the United States Department of Energy, as well as other standards throughout the world. Meaning, no matter where you take it, the power supply will work. New options in these series provide a wider range of voltages — from 5 to 360 watts, from the newest adapter coming soon. As customers' needs may change in a project, the right adaptor is sure to be available.

Additionally, the GEM & GE series offers an interchangeable AC plug that allows the use of a single adaptor throughout the world. Furthermore, the MEAN WELL team is willing to work with the customers' needs through customization, providing further flexibility based on their requirements.

MEAN WELL prides itself on creating value while maintaining quality. Reliability is essential in these parts.

"The power supply is the heart of any electrical system — if it fails, the device fails. Especially in the medical and industrial fields, reliability must be unquestionable. Quality and reliability are our top priorities, and we work hard with Allied to deliver those results to all of our customers," said Li.

Features of the GST, GSM and GEM/GE Series include:

Energy-efficient - the supreme feature allows the adaptor to save energy when it is either under the operating mode or the standby mode.

Supplies different output voltages that can satisfy the demands of various kinds of medical and industrial fields.

Utilizes the 94V-0 flame retardant plastic case, providing double insulation that effectively prevents electrical shock.

About MEAN WELL

Founded in 1982, MEAN WELL is one of the world's few manufacturers dedicated to standard switching power supply products. It is ranked 4th in global power supply (DC output) makers according to a report by Micro Technology released in March 2021, and 99% of MEAN WELL sales are of standard power supply products sold under the MEAN WELL brand name. MEAN WELL has been working as a "reliable partner" with customers, suppliers, contractors, and employees to build long lasting mutual trust relationships based on the spirit of "good intentions."



About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products from more than 550 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

