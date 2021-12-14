Hunter Communications Brings High-Speed Fiber-Optic Internet Service to Rogue Valley International Medford Airport

This upgrade provides the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport with one of the fastest, most reliable internet capabilities of any airport in the country

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hunter Communications in partnership with the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport (MFR) announces its high-speed fiber-optic internet upgrade, making MFR one of the fastest internet capable airports in the country. As one of Rogue Valley's busiest hubs, this upgrade will make travel better for locals and visitors for many years to come.

In order from left to right. Randy Sparacino, Mayor of Medford; Eli Matthews, President and CEO, Medford Chamber of Commerce; Carey Cahill, VP of Sales and Marketing, Hunter Communications; and Brian Gebhard, Director of Operations, Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport speak at MFR to announce the high-speed fiber-optic internet upgrade.

"The Rogue Valley is a beautiful place to live and work and we need infrastructure that supports our growing community," said Carey Cahill, vice president of sales and marketing, Hunter Communications. "With this upgrade, people will now be able to effortlessly use it download videos, content, or take a last-minute work video call before boarding their plane, just in time for busy holiday travel as well."

The airport upgrade is a fraction of Hunter's plans to provide fast, reliable internet to the Rogue Valley. "We will continue to expand our fiber services beyond enterprises and businesses, and plan to double the number of homes where Hunter fiber will be available in 2022 through self-funded initiatives," continued Cahill.

Hunter's nearly $40,000 investment into the airport will increase the current speed by up to 10 times. Meaning travelers will see overall faster speeds – even in the crowded airport environment – to stream, listen, work and more.

"We are thankful for our partnership with Hunter Communications and its investment in MFR," said Jerry Brienza, Airport Director, Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport in a statement. "The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport may be smaller than most international airports, but we provide the latest and fastest technology that far out-pace larger metro areas. This upgrade is representative of who we are as a community: business and industry working together to anticipate the needs of our community and put in place solutions with a meaningful impact."

Following the pandemic, businesses and workers have adapted to a new way of doing business, encouraging communities to evolve with it.

"The last 20 months have been transformative for businesses all over the country, said Eli Matthews, president and CEO, Medford Chamber of Commerce. "Workers are opting for jobs that can be done from any location and seeking positions that better align with their personal lives. This upgrade enables more people to do business from the Rogue Valley, directly benefitting our economy."

This upgrade is an example of how the Rogue Valley is adapting to a changing way of life, allowing the area to attract more businesses and families to our community.

"It's these kind of partnerships, that put Southern Oregon on the map and make this region an amazing place to live, work and play," said Randy Sparacino, Mayor of Medford. "As a member of the Airport Advisory Committee, I know first-hand how vital our airport is to the Rogue Valley's economic growth. This upgrade will help drive future connections in our community and for that I am grateful."

To learn more about fiber internet and its benefits, visit Hunterfiber.com.

About Hunter

Hunter Communications provides ultra-high-speed fiber optic broadband internet, data and voice services to business and residential customers in communities throughout southern Oregon and northern California. With Gig speeds, no data caps, and competitive pricing, Hunter's 2,000+mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability. BroadbandNow recognized Hunter with four 2020 Internet Service Provider Awards, including for fastest business internet speeds in Oregon and among the top 10 nationwide.

Founded in 1992, Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon where the company established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. Hunter Communications was acquired in 2020 by Grain Management, LLC. Additional information is available at Hunterfiber.com.

About MFR

The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR) has a long and proud history of serving Southern Oregon and Northern California. Since 1929, MFR has operated as the gateway to everything this beautiful region has to offer. MFR serves 13 nonstop destinations on seven airlines.

