4 Ways to Enhance Career in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic lingers, professionals are urged to take four actions to enhance their careers in 2022.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest

"In my role, I see professionals serious about their progress master four key practices," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a billion-dollar company operating in 24 countries.

From a lifetime of experiences shared in his bestseller, "All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," Guest shares key steps to improve one's career whether returning to the workplace or working remotely.

First, experts across broad industries agree networking is key to success.

"It's no secret that the most successful professionals are the most connected. Fact is most people choose to work with people they like. The more people you know, the better your opportunities to succeed," said Guest. "If it's unpleasant to meet strangers, make a game of it, make it fun and find ways to help others. Share ideas and see how strangers become colleagues who become friends and can enhance experiences on your career path."

Highlighting the value of networking and relationship building, Guest writes in his book, "On a pop quiz, a college professor asked: 'What is the name of the woman who cleans this building?' The professor was emphasizing that in life, nothing is more important than relationships, which includes being respectful, even to the point of knowing someone's name.

"Class members were stumped by the question but learned the woman's name was Dorothy, so I have created the Dorothy Principle to remind us to put relationships first because treating others with the utmost respect and kindness is a key to success that makes life more harmonious for everyone."

Leading professionals around the world, Guest sees successful professionals are also intent on keeping their skills up to date.

"More than ever, we have tools, technology and access to keep skills current and to push them to the next level," he said. "No matter your situation, if workers do not improve skills, they will be quickly left behind in today's fast-paced environment."

To those who feel disadvantaged because of their situation, Guest cites Rwandan Immaculee Ilibagiza in what he calls the "Cardboard Keyboard" principle.

After Rwanda's genocide in 1994, Hutu fighters hunted Ilibagiza, who fled for protection. Even with killers outside her window calling her name, she stayed positive, was rescued, traveled to Rwanda's capital and applied for a United Nations job for weeks with no luck.

"Immaculee told herself she could master English, which would increase employment opportunities, so she drew a computer keyboard on cardboard and spent hours learning how to type," he said. "After weeks of determination to learn English, countless attempts to get that job and positive self-talk, she was hired."

Increasing visibility in the industry ranks third on the list of improving one's career in 2022.

"Being known in your company as a results-oriented problem-solver is vital. Sharing your talent with others in the industry only increases your credibility and esteem," he said. "Look for opportunities to write articles, post insights on social sites and speak up in meetings. Everyone has something to share, and actively setting a schedule to share professional perspectives can position you as a leader."

Progressive companies have an awards strategy, which positively benefits the company, the teams and their customers. Guest says the same strategy can work for the individual.

"Apply for awards to enhance your career," Guest said. "Awards and recognition are third-party endorsements that speak to a person's talent and value. But it's not about the fancy trophy; it's about others affirming that you are the best at what you do, which helps define you and strengthens your personal brand identity.

"This fourth step has incredible ROI because it can open doors and expand your network of colleagues. Again, the point is to increase word-of-mouth endorsements and referrals, which is fast-tracked by winning awards in your field of expertise."

Designed to help others find keys to successful careers and life, All the Right Reasons reveals 12 principles for living a life in harmony. All proceeds from sales of the bestseller are aimed at feeding two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

