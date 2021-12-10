Zeta Energy, Developer of Advanced Lithium-Sulfur Batteries, Moves Into 12,000+ Sq Ft Facility in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy LLC is pleased to announce that it will be moving into a new 12,000+ square foot facility in West Houston, Texas. This facility will be used for the advancement of Zeta Energy's material chemistry and process development for its proprietary lithium-sulfur battery technology. The facility is expected to be fully operational by Q2 2022, and will employ 40 employees including 25 dedicated researchers, battery engineers and development personnel.

As noted by Chief Executive Officer Charles Maslin, "Houston's petrochemical industry and the availability of experienced technical talent will accelerate our growth towards commercialization of our exciting lithium sulfur battery technology." Chief Operating Officer Tom Pilette, adds, "Houston is the ideal location for us to advance our core battery and materials technology. With this new facility we will be able to demonstrate the performance and cost characteristics of our proprietary technology and help accelerate electrification and the transition to green energy and beyond."

Zeta Energy develops and produces high density, long lasting, cobalt-free and nickel-free lithium-sulfur batteries. Zeta Energy anticipates that its batteries will cost less than $70 kWh at commercial scale.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology.

