NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

COÖPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER IN RELATION TO ITS OUTSTANDING USD 1,500,000,000 3.950 PER CENT. SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2022 (ISIN: US21685WDF14) AND USD 1,750,000,000 4.625 PER CENT. SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2023 (ISIN: US21684AAA43) FOR CASH

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 2 December 2021, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (formerly known as Coöperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.) (the "Offeror") launched its invitation to holders of its USD 1,500,000,000 3.950 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2022 (ISIN: US21685WDF14) and USD 1,750,000,000 4.625 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2023 (ISIN: US21684AAA43) (collectively, the "Notes") to tender such Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation, the "Offer"). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 2 December 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and is subject to the offer restrictions described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Offeror today announces that it will accept all validly tendered Notes pursuant to the Offer for purchase for cash in an aggregate principal amount of USD 2,003,843,000.

The final results of the Offer are as follows:

Description of Notes CUSIP / ISIN Aggregate Principal

Amount of Notes

accepted for purchase Reference

Yield Purchase Price Aggregate Principal

Amount Remaining

Outstanding USD 1,500,000,000 3.950 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2022 21685WDF1 /

US21685WDF14 USD 799,676,000 0.334 per cent. USD 1,030.35

per USD 1,000 USD 700,324,000 USD 1,750,000,000 4.625 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2023 21684AAA4 / US21684AAA43 USD 1,204,167,000 0.676 per cent. USD 1,069.89

per USD 1,000 USD 545,833,000



The Offer remains subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum and the expected Tender Offer Settlement Date is 14 December 2021 for Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase which are the subject of a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and 13 December 2021 in respect of any other Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

All Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled.

Full details concerning the Offer are set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire or sell any Notes is being made pursuant to this announcement. The Dealer Managers do not take responsibility for the contents of this announcement. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum come into are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

