Powered by MRP Announces Exclusive Agreement with Bluecore Company to Distribute Aesthetic Devices in the United States

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP.io ("MRP") announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Bluecore Company, headquartered in Korea, for the sale and distribution of Bluecore's IRIS Bluetoning - Most Powerful Q-switched Nd:YAG and the Picore - Fast & Powerful Picosecond Nd:Yag devices in the United States. MRP founder and CEO Scott Carson stated, "We are looking forward to our partnership with Bluecore Medical and providing clinicians some of the world's leading Lasers."

Modifying the aesthetics marketplace through successful sales and guarantees of pre-owned equipment, MRP has continued to expand its catalog of new equipment sales and distribution from manufacturers, including its newest venture with Bluecore Company. MRP recently partnered with Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo from TLC's new hit show Dr. Mercy to provide a variety of devices to her practice, including the Bluecore Iris Bluetoning Q-switch Laser.

"The synergy between Bluecore and MRP is going to be dynamic," said Nisrine Nouri from Bluecore Company," By bringing Bluecore's high-quality products and utilizing MRP's incredible marketplace, we are looking forward to providing the best laser experience to clinicians and customers."

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in DR. MERCY , premiering on TLC this evening at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

