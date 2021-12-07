Great East Title Services Repositions the Brand to Better Serve All Clients

BEDFORD, N.H., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great East Title Service, known for delivering end-to-end Title Closing services throughout New Hampshire and Maine, has a new look and a new focus. The new brand, launched today, includes refreshed branding and a new website that will make it easier for clients to learn more about the closing process and the services offered by this trusted New England title company.

"Providing professional, quality service to our clients has long been a priority one for us, and the new look and website are perfectly in line with those values," said Great East Title Services Executive Vice President Joanne Goguen. "We've earned people's trust over the years with our expertise and straightforward approach, and having a brand and website that showcases this aspect highlights the advantage we offer."

The genesis of the new brand and web offer came from the Great East employees. Whether a settlement coordinator, post-closing associate, regional title manager, or attorney, each team member played a role in developing the strategy behind the brand elements. "It is core to our company culture to co-create; we are thrilled with the result and excited to debut our new company website," said Sarah Glover, Regional Title Manager. "This website redesign represents our approach to excellence, providing each visitor with access to our robust service offering."

The new website, found at www.greateasttitle.com , was designed to include helpful information to each segment of Great East's client base: home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and lenders. Clients and prospective clients will find the new website easy to navigate and more focused on their specific needs. Bankers, lenders, and real estate professionals can learn more about the advantages of working with an experienced team and Great East's unique Fast Track title service, which expedites the title search process. Homebuyers can learn why Great East is trusted throughout Northern New England for its comprehensive closing services, and home sellers can get information about ensuring their closing goes smoothly.

For more information about Great East Title Services and its menu of services, go to www.greateasttitle.com .

About Great East Title Services

Great East Title Services has been offering title and closing services for more than 20 years. It serves more than 170 communities across Northern New England, ranging from Keene, New Hampshire, to Bangor, Maine.

