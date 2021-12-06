Union Institute & University Honors Officer Harminder Grewal with Posthumous Degree

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University (UI&U) awarded Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal a posthumous bachelor's degree in criminal justice management on Dec. 3, 2021, in a ceremony attended by family and colleagues at the Galt Police Department. Grewal was just short of completing his degree when he was killed in the line of duty. Dr. Nelson Soto, UI&U Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, made the presentation.

left to right--Grewal Family: Son, Mother, Father, Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski, UI&U EVP Dr. Nelson Soto and Prab Gill-Program director

"On behalf of UI&U, I offer our condolences to Officer Grewal's family," said Dr. Karen Schuster Webb, UI&U President, in a statement. "We understand that the value of education was held high in his family and everyone was looking forward to celebrating the completion of his studies. It is with a heavy heart, but with deep respect, that we pay this tribute of remembrance to Officer Grewal by awarding him this posthumous degree."

Grewal was a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the department. In August, Grewal succumbed to injuries he sustained in a head-on vehicle crash.

"Officer Grewal took pride in serving his community and his work ethic was contagious to all who worked with him. His service to our community will never be forgotten," the Galt Police Department said in a statement.

