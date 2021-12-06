The perfect balance of hot and French, the new spicy-sweet mustard brings Brooklyn flavor to the beloved French product for the first time

Maille Announces Launch Of New Mustard: Maille Hot Honey Dijon Made With Mike's Hot Honey The perfect balance of hot and French, the new spicy-sweet mustard brings Brooklyn flavor to the beloved French product for the first time

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maille, the premium French brand that has set the gold standard of Dijon mustard for nearly 275 years, announces the launch of its new mustard: Maille Hot Honey Dijon made with Mike's Hot Honey. Maille tapped America's favorite hot honey brand, Mike's Hot Honey, to create a new spicy-sweet dijon that launches on Amazon today.

Premium mustard brand Maille announces launch of its new mustard: Maille Hot Honey Dijon made with Mike's Hot Honey.

The new hot honey dijon marks the first ever joining of these two cult-favorite brands in one beloved gourmet product. Beginning with their classic Dijon Originale smooth mustard, a recipe that dates back to the brand's founding in 1747, Maille then added sweet heat with Mike's proprietary Hot Honey formula. The result is a spicy but sweet, creamy and tangy, wholly unique condiment—equally well suited for dipping fries, pretzels, or fried chicken, topped on sandwiches, kicking up a sauce, vinaigrette, or simply adding a punch of flavor to any recipe.

Founder of Mike's Hot Honey, Mike Kurtz, said "The Mike's Hot Honey team has always loved Maille Mustard. When I tasted the final product, I was completely blown away by the harmony of the two flavors. We're excited to have contributed to a new product that combines the best aspects of both Maille's mustard and our hot honey, and to give foodies and fans a new way to enjoy a little sweet heat on their favorite foods." Maille's Mustard Sommelier, Brandon Collins, noted "this was a natural fit for both brands, given that both Maille Dijon and Mike's Hot Honey are loved across the country, and even around the world. The Maille Hot Honey Dijon Mustard with Mike's Hot Honey is unlike any other condiment on the grocery shelf."

Maille Hot Honey Dijon Mustard with Mike's Hot Honey will retail between $7.99-$8.99 and will be sold in a 9.4oz PCR squeeze bottle. For more information, high-resolution images, and product samples please contact The James Collective at devinne@thejamescollective.com.

About Maille

With more than 270 years of expertise, Maille sets the standard for Dijon mustard and is an ambassador of French culinary refinement around the world. Established by Antoine-Claude Maille in 1747, the house of Maille was the official supplier to the Kings of France and many European Royal Courts. Today, Maille is the leading producer of mustard, vinegar, and French cornichons in France. It is the attention to detail that sets Maille apart- the carefully selected ingredients, the nuances of the recipes, the expertise in the methods used, and the elegant black and gold packaging. Maille is available at grocery stores and supermarkets across the United States. More information at us.maille.com

About Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey. Founded in 2010 in Brooklyn, NY by Mike Kurtz, the brand has grown significantly since its humble beginnings. With a strong presence in both retail and foodservice, Mike's Hot Honey has developed a variety of packaging to meet the needs of restaurants and consumers, from bulk jugs to single-serving packets and dip cups for take-out and delivery. Mike's original recipe is packaged for retail and foodservice and is available nationwide. More information at mikeshothoney.com.

Maille Hot Honey Dijon with Mike's Hot Honey Squeeze Bottle

