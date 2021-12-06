Lehigh Valley Health Network and patient engagement technology provider SONIFI Health partner to enhance patient experience and care

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley Health Network has partnered with SONIFI Health to implement engaging technology solutions that improve patient experiences and clinical interactions across the healthcare organization.

Interactive systems from SONIFI Health have been installed at more than 1,750 patient beds across LVHN hospitals, with plans to expand to additional Coordinated Health sites.

The in-room patient technology personalizes the care experience and prepares patients for positive post-discharge outcomes thanks to integrations with Epic EHR, LVHN's patient education video library, Care Pathway workflows and hospital directories.

Additional successful customizations and use cases of the system include the enablement of telehealth in the emergency department via a dedicated channel for two-way communication, as well as using inpatient surveys as part of LVHN President and CEO Dr. Brian Nester's commitment to continually evaluate and improve the patient experience.

With the survey feature on the interactive system, patients are prompted to give feedback about physician care, nursing care, dietary services and environmental services. Alerts to specific departments allow for near real-time service recovery with patients before discharge, and collective feedback data is evaluated for trends and opportunities for changes that make patients more comfortable during their stay and pleased with their care at LVHN hospitals.

To provide patients comfort and entertainment, the in-room system offers positive distraction options like on-demand movies, television programming, STAYCAST® streaming services, music and custom content from LVHN. SONIFI Health is also working with the health system on mobile solutions targeted toward pediatric patients to help ease children's anxiety while in the hospital.

"We want to provide solutions that continuously engage patients, leading not just to better patient satisfaction, but also to improved quality and outcomes," said Jan Wilson, LVHN Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Information Officer. "With SONIFI Health, we're offering amenities and technology that are on par with those in a hotel room, as well as creating a unified way to obtain valuable patient feedback and provide useful tools for our clinicians and other bedside teams."

"The more we talked with leaders at Lehigh Valley about their goals and vision for the future, the more excited our team became about the project and opportunities to enhance experiences across their organization," said Roy Kosuge SONIFI Health's General Manager. "We're proud to work with Lehigh Valley Health Network on implementing technology that positively impacts their patients and clinicians today, and that can grow as their needs evolve with the communities they serve."

About Lehigh Valley Health Network

Lehigh Valley Health Network includes eight hospital campuses, three in Allentown, one in Bethlehem, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton and two in Pottsville, PA; Coordinated Health, which includes two hospital campuses, nearly two dozen multispecialty locations including ambulatory surgery centers and orthopedic injury centers in northeastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey; 26 health centers; numerous primary and specialty care physician practices; 20 ExpressCARE locations including the area's only Children's ExpressCARE; pharmacy, imaging, home health, rehabilitation and lab services; and preferred provider services through Valley Preferred. Specialty care includes: trauma care for adults and children, burn care at the Regional Burn Center; kidney and pancreas transplants; perinatal/neonatal, cardiac, cancer, orthopedics, neurology, complex neurosurgery capabilities including national certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, and robotic surgery in 10 specialties. Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute, Lehigh Valley Heart Institute and Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence physicians provide the most advanced treatments. Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute is a member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Alliance, an initiative that helps community providers improve the quality of cancer care and offers access to MSK clinical trials. Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, the community's only children's hospital, provides care in more than 30 specialties and general pediatrics. Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest is ranked as the region's #1 hospital for seven straight years and has been recognized among Pennsylvania's top six hospitals for seven consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report. Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Cedar Crest, LVH–17th Street and LVH–Muhlenberg are the region's only Magnet® hospitals for nursing excellence. Additional information is available by visiting LVHN.org, or following us on Facebook and Twitter.

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health provides interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, outcomes and staff productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient and family experiences while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com .

