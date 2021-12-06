Express Employment Professionals Propels Franchise Growth in Australia and New Zealand

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals, the leading global staffing provider franchise, announced today that it is accelerating franchise development across Australia and New Zealand. As part of its ongoing international expansion, the company is seeking qualified prospects to open new offices in markets such as Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Auckland and Christchurch who are eager to join a distinguished brand in a rapidly growing industry. Express, which currently has more than 850 locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and South Africa, entered the Oceania region last year with the acquisition of Frontline Recruitment Group, a recruiting and staffing company with 31 locations in Australia and three in New Zealand.

(PRNewsfoto/Express Employment Professionals)

Express' aggressive growth plans for Australia and New Zealand are driven by an unprecedented demand for staffing experts amid the continued global labor shortage, coupled with the brand's ongoing success. By specializing in providing a full range of employment solutions for every industry — from skilled trades to light industrial, office services, professional and more — Express helps place the right people in the right jobs and has put nine million people to work worldwide since 1983.

"Our expansion into Australia and New Zealand in February 2020 marked a significant milestone for our company, extending our global footprint into a new region with tremendous opportunity. While we never could have predicted the pandemic that would soon follow, Express employed over 526,000 people last year, showcasing the crucial benefit we offer our client companies and the resilience of our concept," said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express Employment Professionals. "With the persistent labor shortage and the immense untapped potential our brand has throughout the region, there has never been a better time to join the Express family."

Express Employment Professionals has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by its longstanding success and reputation as the leading global staffing franchise. The brand ended 2020 with 61 total franchise agreements signed and systemwide annual sales topping out $3.23 billion. In 2021, the company has awarded 55 offices year-to-date to open in the U.S., Canada and Canberra, Australia.

"Over the course of the nearly four decades Express has been in business, we have developed a robust franchisee support program that helps set our owners up for long-term success. Between back office support, payroll funding and site selection assistance, to new owner sales coaching programs and marketing support, we are with our franchisees every step of the way and continue to provide ongoing education, resources and network support far beyond the opening of their office," said Vinny Provenzano, Vice President of Franchising. "With unlimited potential for success, it's an exciting time to be a part of our early growth in Australia and New Zealand."

Express Employment Professionals is the number-one flexible staffing franchise for people, communities and businesses. The company works with job seekers to help them find the right job for their skills and experience, and annually employs over 552,000 people across 850+ franchise locations worldwide. Express has been recognized as the staffing category leader on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious and highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise opportunities for 11 consecutive years and its franchisees have average annual sales per territory of over $5.4* million in the U.S.

Express's long-term goal of putting a million people to work annually is at the heart of its company's vision: to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Express Employment Professionals, contact Vinny Provenzano at vinnyprovenzano@expresspros.com or www.expressfranchising.com.

*For territories open more than 60 months, average sales in 2020 were $5,417,303.86 according to Item 19 in the Franchise Disclosure Document.

ABOUT EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT PROFESSIONALS

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 526,000 people globally in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.expresspros.com.au/.

Contact:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrubinstein@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Express Employment Professionals