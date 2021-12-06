Dana Named One of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek Magazine for Third Consecutive Year

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek Magazine. The company has been named to the list every year since its inception, marking the third consecutive year for the honor. Dana was ranked 154 out of the 500 awarded companies and ranks fifth in the Automotive and Components category.

Dana's scoring in the environmental category increased by nearly 10 points, contributing significantly to the company's ranking.

"This recognition by Newsweek is a demonstration of the Dana team's commitment to doing business the right way, while taking careful consideration for the positive impact we can have on our people, our customers, and our shareholders," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "Dana places an emphasis on key foundational principles that have helped drive our business to success. Whether its ethical practices, employee health and wellness, inclusion and diversity, or the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of our products, we are focused on continuously improving so that we can confidently and responsibly deliver value for stakeholders."

The list is compiled after a detailed analysis by Newsweek and its partner, Statista, of the corporate social responsibility efforts of the 2,000 largest public companies by revenue and includes a review of environmental, social, and corporate governance practices of each company.

The list was narrowed using a four-phase process that included an independent survey among 7,500 U.S. citizens and research based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate annual reports, corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

