Aviat WTM 4000 Platform Selected by Wisper Internet for Rural Broadband Network Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Wisper Internet (Wisper), a multi-million dollar wireless internet service provider (WISP) headquartered in Mascoutah, Illinois, has selected the Aviat all-outdoor WTM 4000 radio platform to support its delivery of high speed broadband to underserved communities throughout the Midwest United States. The company evaluated Aviat's solution against four other manufacturers using criteria including performance, online design and ordering with fast delivery, remote license and capacity upgrades, comprehensive in-country support, and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Aviat Networks, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aviat Networks, Inc.)

"We don't accept second-best for our network, and Aviat was the clear choice for our backbone," said Nathan Stooke, CEO of Wisper. "Aviat systems are best-of breed, enabling us to offer our customers high speed access at an affordable price. We can scale our backhaul capacity as demand grows across the region without forklift upgrades and with the confidence that we will always stay ahead of customer demands. Not only does Aviat deliver the capacity, performance, and deployment flexibility we need, the company makes it easy to do business and delivers first-rate support."

Wisper, a winner of the FCC's Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II) auction, is using its award of $220.3 million to upgrade and expand its service. Aviat's WTM 4000 platform is a key part of this expansion, and includes the industry's highest system gain all-outdoor radios to reduce antenna sizes; the only available single box multi-band radio to support 10 Gbps over long distance up to 10 miles or more; and a compact single box E-band radio to delivering up to 20 Gbps over short distances. Wisper is purchasing the Aviat radios through Aviat's e-commerce site, the Aviat Store, and taking delivery of in-stock radios within days, enabling Wisper to minimize stocking, accelerate network deployments, and expand its service across six states.

"Rural broadband is a lifeline for communities, enabling residents to grow their businesses, work remotely, access quality healthcare, pursue education, and receive real-time news and information," said Peter Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "We are honored to be a key participant in Wisper's mission to deliver superfast, always-on, affordable broadband to tens of thousands of underserved subscribers in rural communities throughout the Midwest US."

Aviat Store is open for business and can be accessed through the Aviat Cloud at https://aviatcloud.com/Splash/Index.aspx.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AVIAT NETWORKS

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., gary.croke@aviatnet.com

Investor Relations Contact: Keith Fanneron, Aviat Networks, Inc., keith.fanneron@aviatnet.com

WISPER INTERNET

Media Contact: Monte Miller, Wisper Internet, mmiller@wisperisp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.