Maison Perrier-Jouët and Chef Sophia Roe Enchant Miami Art Week with an Extraordinary Plant-Based Culinary Experience, "1 With Nature"

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, to celebrate Perrier-Jouët's decade-long partnership with Design Miami, the iconic champagne house came together with chef and Emmy-nominated TV host and producer, Sophia Roe to bring to life "1 With Nature," an intimate tasting experience with a singular goal in mind, to minimize the impact of production while delivering an unparalleled and memorable culinary experience for art and culture enthusiasts in Miami during this monumental week.

Perrier-Jouët Champagne

For one night only, a number of hand-selected guests indulged in a locally-sourced, plant-based tasting menu, curated by Sophia Roe, paired with the Maison's most awarded cuvées.

"If I had to describe my cooking style I would say it's constantly evolving," said Sophia Roe, "My approach to food is first and foremost, respectful of time and place, I focus on seasonal, local ingredients that celebrate the soil they come from, and the people who grew them, and I know Perrier-Jouët takes a similar approach - creating champagne with the utmost care from grape to glass."

Top artists, influencers and tastemakers from around the world were in attendance at the intimate evening.

Photos from the evening can be found here .

ABOUT MAISON PERRIER-JOUËT

Maison Perrier-Jouët was founded in 1811 from a couple's shared love of nature and passion for art. From the start, they chose the Chardonnay grape variety as the signature of the House, defining the intricate floral style which sets Perrier-Jouët champagnes apart. Today, art and nature remain an endless source of inspiration, guiding our every action and creation: the way we tend our vines, craft our wines, and share our vision of the world – a vision of a life more rich in meaning, driven not by the urge to own, but the desire to thrive; a life lived with joy and purpose, in symbiosis with nature. Maison Perrier-Jouët: Fill Your World with Wonder.

Chef and Emmy-nominated TV host and producer Sophia Roe

