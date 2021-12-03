Sichuan, China: Here comes the English version of the emoji pack "Our National Park"

SICHUAN, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2021, China officially established the first batch of national parks of Sanjiangyuan, Giant Panda, Amur tiger and Amur leopard, Hainan Tropical Rainforest and Wuyishan, with a conservation area of 230,000 square kilometers, covering nearly 30% of the national key protected wildlife species on land area.

Chinese version of

Su Yang, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council of China, said that due to their biggest significance on natural ecosystems, the most unique of their natural landscapes, the best natural heritage and the most abundant biodiversity, these five places were chosen for establishing national parks. Moreover, it has also reflected the characteristics of ecological protection in the first place, public welfare for all and national representativeness.

China's biodiversity conservation has made remarkable achievements after years of endeavor: the number of crested ibises has increased from 7 to more than 5,000, the total number of elks that disappeared in the wilderness has exceeded 8,000, the number of Tibetan antelopes has increased from less than 70,000 to 300,000, and the population of wild Giant Pandas has increased from 1,114 to 1,864. Nowadays, the establishment of national parks will further consolidate the achievements of biodiversity conservation, help to better maintain the authenticity and integrity of natural ecosystems and realize the harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

It is understood that the Giant Panda National Park is located mainly in Sichuan Province, where 1,631 wild Giant Pandas dwell, accounting for 87.50% of the total wild Giant Pandas in China, and the habitat of them amounts to 18,056 square kilometers, accounting for 70.08% of the habitat of Giant Pandas in China. In addition, there are 116 species of wild animals and 35 species of wild plants under special state protection.

The special feature of national parks against nature reserves lies in "opening to the public", providing the public with recreation options to get close to nature, experience and understand nature. Serving as welfare to all people, they have also certain social service functions.

In order to let the masses deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the wild animals inhabiting the Giant Panda National Park in a way that is more suitable for Internet communication, as Sichuan Daily's major channel of communication in the field of mobile Internet as well as a major platform of media integration and development, Chuanguan News has originally hand-painted the emoji pack "Our National Park" (bilingual version). If you want to know more about wild animals and plants in the Giant Panda National Park, please log in to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to download the pack, and see how these rare animals and plants thrive in the Giant Panda National Park "making" friends!

Contact person: Zhang Peng

Tel.: 008628-86968621

Email: scrbw@scol.com.cn

(PRNewsfoto/Sichuan Daily)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sichuan Daily