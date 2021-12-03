Genesco Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Net sales increased 25% from last year to $601 million

Net sales increased 12% over the third quarter two years ago

GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income both increased 69% over third quarter two years ago

Same store sales increased 25% over last year, store sales above pre-pandemic levels

E-commerce sales increased 79% from third quarter two years ago

Returned capital to shareholders with the repurchase of $31 million in stock

GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $2.26 vs. $0.52 last year and $1.31 two years ago

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $2.36 1 vs. $0.85 last year and $1.33 two years ago

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $2.26 for the three months ended October 30, 2021, compared to $0.52 in the third quarter last year and $1.31 per diluted share two years ago. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, the Company reported third quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $2.36, compared to $0.85 last year and $1.33 per diluted share two years ago.

Mimi E. Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said, "Building off a very strong first half of Fiscal 2022, our excellent results this quarter were fueled by an outstanding back-to-school season in the United States and United Kingdom, reinforcing Journeys' and Schuh's positions as the leading destinations for teen and youth fashion footwear. We were especially pleased with the performance of our stores, as sales in our current fleet were up for the first time since prior to the pandemic. The improvement in traffic trends bolsters our view that teens like to shop in person, making our stores strategic assets that work in tandem with our digital capabilities, serving our customers whenever and wherever they choose to engage with our brands. Turning to the current quarter, we have been very pleased with our results to date, as sales tracked nicely ahead of pre-pandemic levels in November, and we are now into the all-important holiday selling season. Given the recovery and confidence we have in our business, we are returning to giving guidance. We expect adjusted earnings for Fiscal 2022 to be between $6.40 and $6.90 per share with an expectation that earnings will be near the mid-point of the range, an increase of 45% over pre-pandemic Fiscal 2020.

____________________ 1Excludes retail store asset impairments, professional fees related to the actions of a shareholder activist and expenses related to the Company's new headquarters building, net of tax effect in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 ("Excluded Items"). A reconciliation of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") with the adjusted earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

"We entered the pandemic in a position of strength, are navigating the pandemic well, and believe we will enter the post pandemic phase even stronger. Our exceptional year-to-date results highlight the great execution by our teams, our strong vendor relationships, close consumer connections, and the strategic advantages enabled through our footwear focused strategy. Our opportunity to unlock value in Genesco is to further accelerate the digital and omnichannel growth in our retail business and to meaningfully grow our branded side."

Thomas A. George, Genesco chief financial officer, commented, "Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations and were well above pre-pandemic levels. Strong sales growth, solid gross margins, and well managed expenses fueled a 69% increase in operating income versus the third quarter Fiscal 2020 two years ago, helping deliver record third quarter adjusted EPS of $2.36 compared to $1.33 in Fiscal 2020."

Store Re-Opening Update

As of October 30, 2021, the Company is operating substantially all locations.

Third Quarter Review

Net sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 increased 25% to $601 million from $479 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 and increased 12% from $537 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. The sales increase from Fiscal 2020, reflecting strong back-to-school sales, was driven by a 79% increase in e-commerce sales, increased wholesale sales, like-for-like store sales slightly above Fiscal 2020 levels, and the positive impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. Although the Company has disclosed comparable sales for the third quarter Fiscal 2022, it believes that overall sales is a more meaningful metric during this period due to the impact of COVID-19.

Comparable Sales





Comparable Same Store and Direct Sales: 3QFY22 3QFY21 Journeys Group 15% (6)% Schuh Group 23% 1% Johnston & Murphy Group 77% (43)% Total Genesco Comparable Sales 21% (9)% Same Store Sales 25% (18)% Comparable Direct Sales 7% 62%

Overall sales for the third quarter this year compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 were up 20% at Journeys, up 33% at Schuh, up 69% at Johnston & Murphy and up 6% at Licensed Brands. Overall sales compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 were up 7% at Journeys, up 29% at Schuh and up 103% at Licensed Brands, partially offset by an 8% decrease in Johnston & Murphy sales.

Third quarter gross margin this year was 49.2%, up 210 basis points, compared with 47.1% last year and flat compared with the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 at 49.2%. Although the increased ecommerce and wholesale mix, as well as freight and logistics cost increases put pressure on the Fiscal 2020 gross margin comparison, this was mitigated by fewer markdowns at Journeys and Johnston & Murphy.

GAAP selling and administrative expense for the third quarter this year decreased 220 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with last year and decreased 240 basis points compared with the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted selling and administrative expense for the third quarter this year decreased 250 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with last year and decreased 260 basis points compared with the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. The decrease from Fiscal 2020 is due primarily to reduced occupancy expense, along with selling salaries and depreciation, partially offset by increased marketing expenses. The reduction in occupancy expense is driven in part by rent abatement agreements with landlords and savings from government programs in Canada and the U.K.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $43.8 million, or 7.3% of sales this year, compared with $8.2 million, or 1.7% of sales last year, and $25.9 million, or 4.8% of sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, operating income for the third quarter was $45.2 million this year compared to $13.9 million last year and $26.7 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin was 7.5% of sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, 2.9% last year and 5.0% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 23.5% in Fiscal 2022 compared to -7.4% last year and 25.4% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. The adjusted effective tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was 22.7% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 compared to 4.4% last year and 26.2% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. The higher adjusted effective tax rate for this year as compared to last year reflects the inability to recognize a tax benefit for certain foreign losses and a higher mix of earnings in jurisdictions where the Company generates taxable income.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $33.0 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter last year and $19.0 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, third quarter earnings from continuing operations were $34.5 million, or $2.36 per share, in Fiscal 2022, compared to $12.1 million, or $0.85 per share, last year and $19.4 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Cash, Borrowings and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents as of October 30, 2021, were $282.8 million, compared with $115.1 million as of October 31, 2020. Total debt at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $15.6 million compared with $32.9 million at the end of last year's third quarter. Inventories decreased 8% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 on a year-over-year basis and decreased 28% versus the third quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Capital Expenditures and Store Activity

For the third quarter, capital expenditures were $15 million, related primarily to the new headquarters building and digital and omnichannel initiatives. Depreciation and amortization was $10 million. During the quarter, the Company closed five stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,434 stores compared with 1,476 stores at the end of the third quarter last year, or a decrease of 3%. Square footage was down 3% on a year-over-year basis.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased 521,693 shares during the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 at a cost of $30.6 million or an average of $58.71 per share. The Company currently has $59 million remaining on the $100 million board authorization from September 2019.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

For Fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

Sales to be up 9% to 11%, compared to Fiscal 2020

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $6.40 to $6.90 , which represents growth of approximately 45% at the mid-point compared to Fiscal 2020, with an expectation that earnings per share for the year will be near the mid-point of the range.

Please refer to the Q3FY22 conference call and Q3FY22 Summary Results presentation for details regarding guidance assumptions, including assumptions regarding COVID-19 and effects on the Company's supply chain.

Conference Call, Management Commentary and Investor Presentation

The Company has posted detailed financial commentary and a supplemental financial presentation of third quarter results on its website, www.genesco.com, in the investor relations section. The Company's live conference call on December 3, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. (Central time), may be accessed through the Company's website, www.genesco.com. To listen live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding the performance outlook for the Company, expectations with respect to sales, earnings, growth, returning capital to shareholders and all other statements not addressing solely historical facts or present conditions. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intend," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "optimistic" and similar terminology. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations reflected in these statements. A number of factors could cause differences. These include adjustments to projections reflected in forward-looking statements, including those resulting from the effects of COVID-19 on the Company's business, including COVID-19 case spikes in locations in which the Company operates, store closures due to COVID-19, weakness in store and shopping mall traffic, timing of in person back-to-work and back-to-school and sales with respect thereto, expectations regarding the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and acceptance, restrictions on operations imposed by government entities and/or landlords, changes in public safety and health requirements, and limitations on the Company's ability to adequately staff and operate stores. Differences from expectations could also result from store closures and effects on the business as a result of civil disturbances; the level and timing of promotional activity necessary to maintain inventories at appropriate levels; the imposition of tariffs on product imported by the Company or its vendors as well as the ability and costs to move production of products in response to tariffs; the Company's ability to obtain from suppliers products that are in-demand on a timely basis and effectively manage disruptions in product supply or distribution, including disruptions as a result of COVID-19; unfavorable trends in fuel costs, foreign exchange rates, foreign labor and material costs, and other factors affecting the cost of products; the effects of the British decision to exit the European Union and other sources of market weakness in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland; the effectiveness of the Company's omnichannel initiatives; costs associated with changes in minimum wage and overtime requirements; wage pressure in the U.S. and the U.K.; weakness in the consumer economy and retail industry; competition and fashion trends in the Company's markets; risks related to the potential for terrorist events; risks related to public health and safety events; changes in buying patterns by significant wholesale customers; retained liabilities associated with divestitures of businesses including potential liabilities under leases as the prior tenant or as a guarantor; and changes in the timing of holidays or in the onset of seasonal weather affecting period-to-period sales comparisons. Additional factors that could cause differences from expectations include the ability to renew leases in existing stores and control or lower occupancy costs, and to conduct required remodeling or refurbishment on schedule and at expected expense levels; the timing and amount of share repurchases; the Company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings, including rent savings; the Company's ability to achieve expected digital gains and gain market share; deterioration in the performance of individual businesses or of the Company's market value relative to its book value, resulting in impairments of fixed assets, operating lease right of use assets or intangible assets or other adverse financial consequences and the timing and amount of such impairments or other consequences; unexpected changes to the market for the Company's shares or for the retail sector in general; costs and reputational harm as a result of disruptions in the Company's business or information technology systems either by security breaches and incidents or by potential problems associated with the implementation of new or upgraded systems; the Company's ability to realize any anticipated tax benefits; changes to U.S. tax laws impacting the Company's tax liabilities; and the cost and outcome of litigation, investigations and environmental matters involving the Company. Additional factors are cited in the "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of, and elsewhere in, the Company's SEC filings, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting the investor relations department of Genesco via the Company's website, www.genesco.com. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of the subject matter of this release are beyond Genesco's ability to control or predict. Genesco undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Company at the time they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retail and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,430 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. Genesco is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the Company's environmental, social and governance stewardship. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





























Quarter 3

Quarter 3









Oct. 30, % of

Oct. 31, % of









2021 Net Sales

2020 Net Sales



Net sales



$ 600,546 100.0%

$ 479,280 100.0%



Cost of sales

305,345 50.8%

253,776 52.9%



Gross margin

295,201 49.2%

225,504 47.1%



Selling and administrative expenses 251,131 41.8%

210,961 44.0%



Asset impairments and other, net 314 0.1%

6,359 1.3%



Operating income

43,756 7.3%

8,184 1.7%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 55 0.0%

(182) 0.0%



Interest expense, net

585 0.1%

1,404 0.3%



Earnings from continuing operations before













income taxes

43,116 7.2%

6,962 1.5%



Income tax expense (benefit) 10,135 1.7%

(514) -0.1%



Earnings from continuing operations 32,981 5.5%

7,476 1.6%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (86) 0.0%

(10) 0.0%



Net Earnings

$ 32,895 5.5%

$ 7,466 1.6%























Basic earnings per share:















Before discontinued operations $ 2.30



$ 0.52





Net earnings

$ 2.30



$ 0.52

























Diluted earnings per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 2.26



$ 0.52





Net earnings

$ 2.25



$ 0.52

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic



14,314



14,283





Diluted



14,616



14,362

























GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





























Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









Oct. 30, % of

Oct. 31, % of









2021 Net Sales

2020 Net Sales



Net sales



$ 1,694,424 100.0%

$ 1,149,729 100.0%



Cost of sales

869,039 51.3%

637,081 55.4%



Gross margin

825,385 48.7%

512,648 44.6%



Selling and administrative expenses 743,147 43.9%

587,264 51.1%



Goodwill impairment

- 0.0%

79,259 6.9%



Asset impairments and other, net 10,054 0.6%

15,953 1.4%



Operating income (loss) 72,184 4.3%

(169,828) -14.8%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 72 0.0%

(488) 0.0%



Interest expense, net

1,931 0.1%

4,178 0.4%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before













income taxes

70,181 4.1%

(173,518) -15.1%



Income tax expense (benefit) 17,432 1.0%

(27,446) -2.4%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 52,749 3.1%

(146,072) -12.7%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (39) 0.0%

(275) 0.0%



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 52,710 3.1%

$ (146,347) -12.7%























Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 3.69



$ (10.29)





Net earnings (loss)

$ 3.68



$ (10.31)

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 3.60



$ (10.29)





Net earnings (loss)

$ 3.60



$ (10.31)

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic



14,313



14,191





Diluted



14,643



14,191

























GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Quarter 3

Quarter 3









Oct. 30, % of

Oct. 31, % of









2021 Net Sales

2020 Net Sales



Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 379,927 63.3%

$ 317,682 66.3%



Schuh Group

119,791 19.9%

90,021 18.8%



Johnston & Murphy Group 66,835 11.1%

39,655 8.3%



Licensed Brands

33,993 5.7%

31,922 6.7%



Net Sales



$ 600,546 100.0%

$ 479,280 100.0%



Operating Income (Loss):















Journeys Group

$ 43,403 11.4%

$ 24,035 7.6%



Schuh Group

9,701 8.1%

6,766 7.5%



Johnston & Murphy Group 1,641 2.5%

(11,137) -28.1%



Licensed Brands

(132) -0.4%

792 2.5%



Corporate and Other(1)

(10,857) -1.8%

(12,272) -2.6%



Operating income

43,756 7.3%

8,184 1.7%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 55 0.0%

(182) 0.0%



Interest, net



585 0.1%

1,404 0.3%























Earnings from continuing operations before











income taxes

43,116 7.2%

6,962 1.5%



Income tax expense (benefit) 10,135 1.7%

(514) -0.1%



Earnings from continuing operations 32,981 5.5%

7,476 1.6%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (86) 0.0%

(10) 0.0%



Net Earnings

$ 32,895 5.5%

$ 7,466 1.6%











































(1)Includes a $0.3 million charge in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 which includes $0.2 million for retail store asset impairments and



$0.1 million for professional fees related to the actions of a shareholder activist. Includes a $6.4 million charge in the third quarter of

Fiscal 2021 for retail store asset impairments.

































GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









Oct. 30, % of

Oct. 31, % of









2021 Net Sales

2020 Net Sales



Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 1,102,750 65.1%

$ 763,238 66.4%



Schuh Group

294,581 17.4%

208,918 18.2%



Johnston & Murphy Group 176,756 10.4%

102,601 8.9%



Licensed Brands

120,337 7.1%

74,972 6.5%



Net Sales



$ 1,694,424 100.0%

$ 1,149,729 100.0%



Operating Income (Loss):















Journeys Group

$ 106,895 9.7%

$ (2,888) -0.4%



Schuh Group

9,477 3.2%

(15,158) -7.3%



Johnston & Murphy Group 2,412 1.4%

(38,964) -38.0%



Licensed Brands

3,420 2.8%

(2,931) -3.9%



Corporate and Other(1)

(50,020) -3.0%

(30,628) -2.7%



Goodwill Impairment

- 0.0%

(79,259) -6.9%



Operating income (loss) 72,184 4.3%

(169,828) -14.8%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 72 0.0%

(488) 0.0%



Interest, net



1,931 0.1%

4,178 0.4%























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before











income taxes

70,181 4.1%

(173,518) -15.1%



Income tax expense (benefit) 17,432 1.0%

(27,446) -2.4%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 52,749 3.1%

(146,072) -12.7%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (39) 0.0%

(275) 0.0%



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 52,710 3.1%

$ (146,347) -12.7%























(1)Includes a $10.0 million charge in the first nine months of Fiscal 2022 which includes $8.6 million for professional fees related to the actions



of a shareholder activist and $2.0 million for retail store asset impairments, partially offset by a $0.6 million insurance gain. Includes a $16.0



million charge in the first nine months of Fiscal 2021 which includes a $5.3 million charge for trademark impairment and an $11.1 million charge

for retail store asset impairments, partially offset by a $0.4 million gain for the release of an earnout related to the Togast acquisition.























GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



































Oct. 30, 2021

Oct. 31, 2020

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents



$ 282,764

$ 115,061

Accounts receivable



36,991

35,592

Inventories



339,198

370,699

Other current assets(1)



85,476

62,606

Total current assets



744,429

583,958

Property and equipment



207,489

210,834

Operating lease right of use assets

573,842

640,078

Goodwill and other intangibles



69,456

67,793

Other non-current assets



21,593

33,837

Total Assets



$ 1,616,809

$ 1,536,500















Liabilities and Equity











Accounts payable



$ 196,024

$ 151,978

Current portion operating lease liabilities

144,453

196,603

Other current liabilities



133,569

84,061

Total current liabilities



474,046

432,642

Long-term debt



15,610

32,850

Long-term operating lease liabilities

490,330

560,082

Other long-term liabilities



44,399

40,954

Equity



592,424

469,972

Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 1,616,809

$ 1,536,500















(1)Includes prepaid income taxes of $58.5 million at October 30, 2021.























GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity













































Balance





Balance







Balance

02/01/20 Open Close

01/30/21

Open Close

10/30/21 Journeys Group 1,171 8 20

1,159

3 25

1,137 Schuh Group 129 1 7

123

0 0

123 Johnston & Murphy Group 180 4 6

178

1 5

174 Total Retail Units 1,480 13 33

1,460

4 30

1,434























































































GENESCO INC.







Store Count Activity





















































Balance





Balance











07/31/21 Open Close

10/30/21









Journeys Group 1,142 0 5

1,137









Schuh Group 123 0 0

123









Johnston & Murphy Group 174 0 0

174









Total Retail Units 1,439 0 5

1,434





















































GENESCO INC. Comparable Sales(1)



























Quarter 3



Nine Months





Oct. 30,

Oct. 31,



Oct. 30,

Oct. 31,





2021

2020



2021

2020





















Journeys Group



15%

-6%



NA

NA Schuh Group



23%

1%



NA

NA Johnston & Murphy Group



77%

-43%



NA

NA Total Comparable Sales



21%

-9%



NA

NA





















Same Store Sales



25%

-18%



NA

NA Comparable Direct Sales



7%

62%



4%

88%





















(1)As a result of store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's policy of removing any store



closed for seven consecutive days from comparable sales, the Company has not included comparable sales for the



nine months this year and last year, except for comparable direct sales, as it felt that overall sales was a more



meaningful metric during these periods.





















GENESCO INC.



COVID-19 Related Items



Decrease (Increase) to Pretax Earnings



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)





























Quarter 3

Nine Months Ended









Oct. 30, Oct. 31,

Oct. 30, Oct. 31,









2021 2020

2021 2020























Goodwill impairment



$ - $ -

$ - $ 79,259



Incremental retail store asset impairment(1)

- 5,828

- 9,564



Trademark impairment(1)



- -

- 5,260



Release of Togast earnout(1)



- -

- (441)



Excess inventory(2) and (3)



(1,610) 1,051

(3,436) 5,328



Excess freight & logistics costs(3)

4,050 -

4,050 -



Non-productive compensation(4) and (5)

(134) 2,574

(334) 7,262



UK property tax relief(4)



(1,348) (3,922)

(8,476) (9,412)



Other governmental relief(4) and (6)



(804) -

(5,191) -



Rent abatements and temporary rent concessions(4) and (7) (4,847) (8,224)

(13,421) (11,153)



Incremental bad debt reserve(4)



- (67)

- 2,998



Other(4) and (8)



- 275

- 1,169























Total COVID-19 Related Items



$ (4,693) $ (2,485)

$ (26,808) $ 89,834























(1)Included in asset impairments and other, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.







(2)Estimated impact of COVID-19 upon permanent markdowns and inventory markdown reserves as well as sell through of inventory previously reserved.

(3)Included in cost of sales on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.











(4)Included in selling and administrative expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





(5)Certain compensation paid to furloughed workers and commission based associates, net of the CARES Act, and U.K., ROI and Canadian



government relief.

















(6)Includes U.K. and ROI Relief Grants and Canadian rent subsidy.















(7)Estimated impact of abatements and temporary rent savings agreements that are being recognized when executed if they pertain to a prior period.

(8)Includes primarily severance and increased cleaning and personal protective equipment expenses in the third quarter and first nine months of



Fiscal 2021 and is partially offset by the reversal of percentage rent for the first nine months of Fiscal 2021.

























Schedule B



























Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Three Months Ended October 30, 2021, October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019



























The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to

investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.





























































Quarter 3

Quarter 3

Quarter 3





October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019







Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts)

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings from continuing operations, as reported



$ 32,981 $2.26



$ 7,476 $0.52



$ 18,979 $1.31





























Asset impairments and other adjustments:

























Retail store and intangible asset impairment charges

$ 225 162 0.01

$ 6,359 4,337 0.30

$ 799 633 0.04

Fees related to shareholder activist

89 85 0.00

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Expenses related to new HQ building

1,157 824 0.06

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Insurance gain

- (1) 0.00

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Change in vacation policy

- - 0.00

(616) (394) (0.02)

- - 0.00

Loss on lease terminations

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

- 3 0.00

Gain on Hurricane Maria

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

- (3) 0.00

Total asset impairments and other adjustments

$ 1,471 1,070 0.07

$ 5,743 3,943 0.28

$ 799 633 0.04





























Income tax expense adjustments:

























Other tax items



419 0.03



728 0.05



(245) (0.02)

Total income tax expense adjustments



419 0.03



728 0.05



(245) (0.02)





























Adjusted earnings from continuing operations(1)and(2)



$ 34,470 $2.36



$ 12,147 $0.85



$ 19,367 $1.33

























































(1)The adjusted tax rate for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 is 22.7%, 4.4% and 26.2%, respectively.











































(2)EPS reflects 14.6 million, 14.4 million and 14.5 million share count for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in each period.





















































































Genesco Inc.

















Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) and Selling and Administrative Expenses

















Three Months Ended October 30, 2021, October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019

















































Quarter 3 - October 30, 2021





















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group

$ 43,403 $ - $ 43,403

















Schuh Group

9,701 - 9,701

















Johnston & Murphy Group

1,641 - 1,641

















Licensed Brands

(132) - (132)

















Corporate and Other

(10,857) 1,471 (9,386)

















Total Operating Income

$ 43,756 $ 1,471 $ 45,227

















% of sales

7.3%

7.5%

















































Quarter 3 - October 31, 2020





















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group

$ 24,035 $ (263) $ 23,772

















Schuh Group

6,766 - 6,766

















Johnston & Murphy Group

(11,137) (96) (11,233)

















Licensed Brands

792 (39) 753

















Corporate and Other

(12,272) 6,141 (6,131)

















Total Operating Income

$ 8,184 $ 5,743 $ 13,927

















% of sales

1.7%

2.9%

















































Quarter 3 - November 2, 2019





















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group

$ 28,955 $ - $ 28,955

















Schuh Group

4,369 - 4,369

















Johnston & Murphy Group

3,715 - 3,715

















Licensed Brands

(27) - (27)

















Corporate and Other

(11,069) 799 (10,270)

















Total Operating Income

$ 25,943 $ 799 $ 26,742

















% of sales

4.8%

5.0%













































































Quarter 3

















In Thousands

Oct. 30, 2021 Oct. 31, 2020 Nov. 2, 2019

















Selling and administrative expenses, as reported

$ 251,131 $ 210,961 $ 237,460













































Expenses related to new HQ building

(1,157) - -

















Change in vacation policy

- 616 -

















Total adjustments

(1,157) 616 -

















Adjusted selling and administrative expenses

$ 249,974 $ 211,577 $ 237,460

















% of sales

41.6% 44.1% 44.2%















































Schedule B



























Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Nine Months Ended October 30, 2021, October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019



























The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to

investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.





























































Nine Months

Nine Months

Nine Months





October 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019







Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts)

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations, as reported



$ 52,749 $3.60



$ (146,072) ($10.29)



$ 26,242 $1.63





























Asset impairments and other adjustments:

























Retail store and intangible asset impairment charges

$ 2,049 1,688 0.12

$ 11,134 7,878 0.55

$ 1,837 1,296 0.08

Fees related to shareholder activist

8,583 6,078 0.42

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Expenses related to new HQ building

2,911 2,061 0.14

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Insurance gain

(578) (409) (0.03)

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Trademark impairment

- - 0.00

5,260 5,153 0.36

- - 0.00

Goodwill impairment

- - 0.00

79,259 79,259 5.58

- - 0.00

Release Togast earnout

- - 0.00

(441) (323) (0.02)

- - 0.00

Change in vacation policy

- - 0.00

(1,848) (1,308) (0.09)

- - 0.00

Loss on lease terminations

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

44 31 0.00

Gain on Hurricane Maria

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

(38) (27) 0.00

Total asset impairments and other adjustments

$ 12,965 9,418 0.65

$ 93,364 90,659 6.38

$ 1,843 1,300 0.08





























Income tax expense adjustments:

























Tax impact share based awards



(1,747) (0.12)



1,129 0.08



(54) 0.00

Other tax items



1,015 0.07



(2,433) (0.17)



244 0.01

Total income tax expense adjustments



(732) (0.05)



(1,304) (0.09)



190 0.01





























Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(1)and(2)

$ 61,435 $4.20



$ (56,717) ($4.00)



$ 27,732 $1.72

























































(1)The adjusted tax rate for the first nine months of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 is 26.1%, 29.2% and 29.5%, respectively.









































(2)EPS reflects 14.6 million, 14.2 million and 16.1 million share count for the first nine months of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in the first nine months of Fiscal 2022 and

Fiscal 2020 and excludes common stock equivalents in the first nine months of Fiscal 2021 due to the loss from continuing operations.





















































































Genesco Inc.

















Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) and Selling and Administrative Expenses

















Nine Months Ended October 30, 2021, October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019

















































Nine Months October 30, 2021





















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group

$ 106,895 $ - $ 106,895

















Schuh Group

9,477 - 9,477

















Johnston & Murphy Group

2,412 - 2,412

















Licensed Brands

3,420 - 3,420

















Corporate and Other

(50,020) 12,965 (37,055)

















Total Operating Income

$ 72,184 $ 12,965 $ 85,149

















% of sales

4.3%

5.0%

















































Nine Months October 31, 2020





















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group

$ (2,888) $ (789) $ (3,677)

















Schuh Group

(15,158) - (15,158)

















Johnston & Murphy Group

(38,964) (288) (39,252)

















Licensed Brands

(2,931) (117) (3,048)

















Goodwill Impairment

(79,259) 79,259 -

















Corporate and Other

(30,628) 15,299 (15,329)

















Total Operating Loss

$ (169,828) $ 93,364 $ (76,464)

















% of sales

-14.8%

-6.7%

















































Nine Months November 2, 2019





















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group

$ 59,260 $ - $ 59,260

















Schuh Group

(1,020) - (1,020)

















Johnston & Murphy Group

10,339 - 10,339

















Licensed Brands

151 - 151

















Corporate and Other

(30,741) 1,843 (28,898)

















Total Operating Income

$ 37,989 $ 1,843 $ 39,832

















% of sales

2.5%

2.6%













































































Nine Months

















In Thousands

Oct. 30, 2021 Oct. 31, 2020 Nov. 2, 2019

















Selling and administrative expenses, as reported

$ 743,147 $ 587,264 $ 705,811













































Expenses related to new HQ building

(2,911) - -

















Change in vacation policy

- 1,848 -

















Total adjustments

(2,911) 1,848 -

















Adjusted selling and administrative expenses

$ 740,236 $ 589,112 $ 705,811

















% of sales

43.7% 51.2% 46.5%





























































Schedule B















Genesco Inc.

Adjustments to Forecasted Earnings from Continuing Operations

Three Months Ending January 29, 2022















In millions (except per share amounts)

High Guidance Low Guidance





Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2022





Net of Tax Per Share Net of Tax Per Share

Forecasted earnings from continuing operations

$ 37.5 $ 2.61 $ 30.0 $ 2.09















Asset impairments and other adjustments:











Retail store asset impairments and other matters

0.4 0.03 0.7 0.05

New building costs

1.1 0.08 1.1 0.08

Total asset impairments and other adjustments (1)

1.5 0.11 1.8 0.13















Adjusted forecasted earnings from continuing operations (2) $ 39.0 $ 2.72 $ 31.8 $ 2.22





























(1)All adjustments are net of tax where applicable. The forecasted tax rate for the 4th quarter of Fiscal 2022 is approximately 28%.













(2)EPS reflects 14.3 million share count for the 4th quarter of Fiscal 2022 which includes common stock equivalents.





























This reconciliation reflects estimates and current expectations of future results. Actual results may vary



materially from these expectations and estimates, for reasons including those included in the discussion



of forward-looking statements elsewhere in this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update



such expectations and estimates.

























Schedule B











Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Forecasted Earnings from Continuing Operations Fiscal Year Ending January 29, 2022











In millions (except per share amounts)

High Guidance Low Guidance



Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2022



Net of Tax Per Share Net of Tax Per Share Forecasted earnings from continuing operations

$ 90.2 $ 6.20 $ 82.7 $ 5.68











Asset impairments and other adjustments:









Retail store asset impairments and other matters

1.7 0.11 2.0 0.13 New building costs

3.1 0.22 3.1 0.22 Fees related to shareholder activist

6.1 0.42 6.1 0.42 Total asset impairments and other adjustments(1)

10.9 0.75 11.2 0.77











Income tax expense adjustments

(0.7) (0.05) (0.7) (0.05)











Adjusted forecasted earnings from continuing operations (2) $ 100.4 $ 6.90 $ 93.2 $ 6.40























(1)All adjustments are net of tax where applicable. The forecasted tax rate for Fiscal 2022 is approximately 27%.













(2)EPS reflects 14.6 million share count for Fiscal 2022 which includes common stock equivalents.



























This reconciliation reflects estimates and current expectations of future results. Actual results may vary

materially from these expectations and estimates, for reasons including those included in the discussion

of forward-looking statements elsewhere in this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

such expectations and estimates.











