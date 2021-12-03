Coupa Software to Participate Virtually in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate virtually in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

The management team's live remarks, scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm PT (3:00 pm ET), can be accessed from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

