Asetek - Share Capital Increase Upon Exercise of Warrants

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to warrants issued by Asetek A/S, Danish central business register (CVR) no. 34880522 (the "Company"), pursuant to corporate resolutions adopted on August 11, 2015 and April 28, 2016 respectively.

Pursuant to the applicable warrant terms, the warrants are exercisable in exercise windows open in a four weeks period running from the Company's preliminary announcement of its financial statements or publication of its interim financial report however no later than 7 years after the Subscription Date as specified in the Subscription Agreement, at 12 noon.

Each warrant gives the holder the right but not the obligation, to subscribe for one share in the Company of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 at NOK 10.60 and NOK 19.50 per share respectively.

The Company has now received exercise notices from warrant holders aggregating 67,050 warrants distributed as follows:





Warrants

Warrants issued on August 11, 2015

53,175

Warrants issued on April 28, 2016

13,875

In total

67,050



The holder of the 67,050 exercised warrants will subscribe for the corresponding 67,050 shares of each nominally DKK 0.10 in the Company and the Company has received the following corresponding subscription price:





Shares

Subscription Price Warrants issued on August 11, 2015

53,175

NOK 563,655.00 Warrants issued on April 28, 2016

13,875

NOK 270,562.50 In total

67,050

NOK 834,217.50

Consequently, the share capital increase resulting from the exercise of the warrants (from nominally DKK 2,690,308.40 by nominally DKK 6,705.00 to nominally DKK 2,697,013.40) will now be registered and the newly issued shares will be divided between the warrant holders having issued an exercise notice in accordance with the above.

The shareholders' register kept by the Norwegian central securities depository Verdipapirsentralen ASA and DNB Bank ASA respectively, the warrants' register and the articles of association of the Company will be updated accordingly.

Asetek A/S

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

