Change in Leadership at Mercedes-Benz Vans and Realignment of the Heritage of Mercedes-Benz

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of Marcus Breitschwerdt (60), currently Head of Mercedes–Benz Vans, all aspects of brand and corporate heritage incl. the Mercedes–Benz Museum, as well as all business activities in the Classic area will be realigned on January 1, 2022. He will pass his current role as Head of Mercedes–Benz Vans on January 1, 2022 to Mathias Geisen (43), currently Head of Corporate Strategy for Daimler & Mercedes-Benz.

"Mathias Geisen has played a decisive role in shaping the strategic course of our company. He is one of the architects of Mercedes–Benz' realignment to a leading technology company in the automotive luxury segment and played a key role in the implementation of this strategy. As a committed leader with broad, international expertise he has proven skills in a wide variety of departments and regions. Mathias is therefore excellently suited to succeed Marcus Breitschwerdt in leading our van business further into the future," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes–Benz AG.

Mathias Geisen joined the then Daimler–Benz AG in 1998. After serving in several positions in product management and sales, including for the E- and G-Class, Geisen took over responsibility for Mercedes–Benz van sales outside Europe in 2013. From 2014 to 2017 he worked as General Manager for Mercedes–Benz Vans in the U.S. before leading various projects for the Van business field development in France. Beginning in 2019 Mathias Geisen took on responsibility for the entire product management of Mercedes–Benz SUVs, compact vehicles and electric cars. He next moved over to head up corporate strategy for Daimler and Mercedes–Benz.

"Marcus Breitschwerdt has successfully realigned our van division in terms of its business, strategy and technology. The results of his successful leadership of Mercedes–Benz Vans are a strong balance sheet, an attractive product portfolio and a clear course into a pure electric and connected future based on the new Van.EA platform. On behalf of the entire company, I would like to thank Marcus for his outstanding achievements at Mercedes-Benz Vans. I am pleased that in the future, he will take care of the entirety of our Mercedes–Benz AG heritage and classic business as this central component of the luxury positioning of our brand continues to gain in importance. As a true and thoroughbred entrepreneur with a passion for classic cars and brand expertise, Marcus is an ideal leader for the expansion of this strategically important area," stated Ola Källenius.

Marcus Breitschwerdt joined the management associate programme at Mercedes–Benz AG in 1991 as a controller. He led the company's transportation and environmental strategy for a number of years before taking over responsibility for the Mercedes–Benz Cars' marketing and portfolio strategy in 2000. Later posts included President and CEO of Mercedes–Benz Canada and President and CEO of Mercedes–Benz UK. In 2014 Marcus Breitschwerdt was commissioned to create and lead the new Mercedes–Benz Cars Europe Sales Region. Marcus Breitschwerdt serves as Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans since the beginning of 2019.

