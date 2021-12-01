General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share on the company's common stock, payable February 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Dynamics